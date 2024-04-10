HRD Antwerp opens diamond and jewellery grading Office in New Delhi
HRD Antwerp celebrated the opening of its new office in New Delhi. Together with the Belgian embassy, a Puja ceremony was held in the new office on Bank Street in Naiwala, Karol Bagh.
Ramakant Mitkar – Managing Director HRD Antwerp India: “As the leading European lab for diamond and jewellery certification we decided to open our new lab in New Delhi. It was time to start thinking about expansion and we want to help the people in New Delhi and North India in making sure they can buy jewellery safely without any worries about the authenticity of the diamonds and jewellery they buy. An international certificate can add up to 30% value when you buy jewellery, so it’s very important that the customers ask for such a certificate. Thanks to our Belgian and Antwerp heritage, HRD Antwerp has become a leading expert on certification."