imoo, 1st Phone for Your Kids, Now Available at Sangeetha Mobiles

imoo, 1st phone for your kids, A global leader and best selling brand for kids' phones, known for its innovative and child-centric technology, has made a grand entry into India's offline market through Sangeetha Gadgets, India's foremost multi-brand retail chain with over 800 stores across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imoo, a sister company of renowned brands like OPPO, VIVO, and OnePlus, is celebrated for its exceptional range of kids' watch phones designed to cater to the unique needs of both tech-savvy children and concerned parents.

Sangeetha Gadgets, with its widespread presence and a reputation for delivering excellence in customer service, becomes the preferred destination for Indian families seeking Imoo's child-friendly devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This collaboration aims to introduce Imoo's innovative kids' watch phones, including models like the Z1 and Z6, to a wider audience, providing seamless communication between parents and children.

With a commitment to enhancing the lives of children and parents through technology, Imoo and Sangeetha are poised to transform the way Indian families connect and stay informed in today's digital age. Among Imoo's impressive lineup, the Z1, priced at Rs. 9,990, and the Z6, available at Rs. 20,990, have garnered considerable attention. The Z6 boasts features like an AMOLED screen and a flip structure, while the Z1 offers an equally impressive experience. Both devices come with an IPX8 water-resistance rating, ensuring durability even during adventurous activities.

Imoo's commitment to safety remains unwavering as it continues to create technology-driven products tailored for children. These kids' watch phones undergo rigorous quality testing, guaranteeing their suitability for children's use. The devices feature a flip structure for convenience, 360-degree all-round protection for durability, AI locating for location tracking, and swimming-grade water resistance for active children. With these features, children can comfortably engage in physical activities while parents have peace of mind. Imoo's kids' watch phones serve as more than just communication devices; they empower children to explore their potential while providing parents with valuable insights into their child's well-being. The devices combine the best features found in smartphones and smartwatches, all presented in a child-friendly format. Imoo's watch phones offer video calling services, ensuring that parents and children can stay connected at all times. Sangeetha's commitment to delivering excellence extends to ensuring that Imoo's devices are easily accessible to Indian families. Beyond its expansive offline presence, Sangeetha boasts a unique feature - two-hour delivery anywhere in South India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This delivery service is facilitated by store experts who not only ensure swift delivery but also provide assistance with data transfer, screen guard installation, and device setup. This service makes the acquisition of Imoo's kids' watch phones a seamless and convenient experience for Indian families. As Imoo continues to expand its presence in India, the presence of Imoo in Sangeetha Gadgets signals an omnichannel approach. This strategy ensures that Imoo's innovative devices are available both offline and online, enabling parents and children from urban and rural areas alike to experience the benefits of Imoo's technology. Imoo and Sangeetha share a common vision - to transform the way Indian families connect, communicate, and stay informed in today's digital age. By offering child-friendly technology solutions that prioritize safety and connectivity, this collaboration aims to empower Indian parents and enrich the lives of their children.

Imoo, recognized as the "1st Phone for Your Kids," invites parents and children alike to explore its innovative range of products, designed to provide peace of mind to parents while enriching the lives of children. With Sangeetha Gadgets, Imoo aims to make high-technology products for children easily accessible to Indian families. This comprehensive initiative by Imoo and Sangeetha underscores their commitment to revolutionizing the way Indian families connect and communicate while ensuring the safety and well-being of children in an increasingly digital world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

