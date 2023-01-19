India is well-placed to become a world leader in green energy transition: Suzlon

Q: Two things are needed to expedite progress on climate action: speed and scale. How does India achieve both and how is Suzlon supporting this mission?Mr Girish Tanti: To expedite climate action with speed and scale, adaptation finance is crucial from the context of developing nations. The core issue remains the developed world’s promise of providing $100 billion in climate finance. However, this finance must not only be substantial, but it must also address the three essential elements of scope, scale and speed.In the realm of new technologies, inter-country collaborations are critical for scope and speed. Having government-to-government backing can be highly beneficial. It instils confidence that both countries are committed to the technology and its success. Governments should set the framework for transfer of such technologies, and companies should take advantage of this framework to implement and utilise them.At COP26, a historic climate pact was signed with almost 200 countries. This is because every country recognised that it was in its own self-interest to take action on climate change. If we take a look at the progress made, there has been some progress, but it is far from enough and we must accelerate our efforts exponentially.Suzlon provides world-class innovative and integrated energy solutions of proven and mature technology to the industry for a speedier transition to renewables. We provide solutions for wind and wind-solar hybrid and are also exploring expertise in energy management and storage solutions.Suzlon is equipped to facilitate transition at speed and scale that the world needs today. Besides innovative technology solutions, Suzlon is also known for its project execution capabilities. We have over 3 decades of experience and have developed deep expertise in project development and services in over 17 countries allowing us to partner across the value chain to drive energy transition programs for nations.Also, at an industrial level, Suzlon actively engages in various forums and is driving the energy-transition agenda.