India’s surging influencer marketing industry to hit ₹3,375 cr by 2026
The growth of influencer marketing is anticipated to be driven by lifestyle, fashion, and beauty categories. Sectors such as automobiles, e-commerce and FMCG are expected to increase spending on influencer marketing the most.
With the digital landscape evolving rapidly, India's influencer marketing industry is poised for exponential growth. Recent projections indicate a remarkable surge, with three-quarters of brand strategies prioritizing influencer marketing as a pivotal component.
