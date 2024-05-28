Kotak Life & Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – A Tale of Securing Dreams
Subhasis Ghosh from Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance expresses enthusiasm for partnership aligning with brand promise, offering support at every juncture of life's journey. Learn more about Kotak Life's offerings to fulfil dreams.
Kotak Life has teamed up with the much awaited film of this year – Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Starring renowned actor and Kotak Life’s Brand Ambassador Rajkummar Rao, along with Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, this film portrays the journey of a couple, where the husband, in the true spirit of partnership, steers his wife in the right direction to help her fulfil her dream of becoming a professional cricketer.