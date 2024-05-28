Kotak Life & Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – A Tale of Securing Dreams

Subhasis Ghosh from Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance expresses enthusiasm for partnership aligning with brand promise, offering support at every juncture of life's journey. Learn more about Kotak Life's offerings to fulfil dreams.

Kotak Life has teamed up with the much awaited film of this year – Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Starring renowned actor and Kotak Life’s Brand Ambassador Rajkummar Rao, along with Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, this film portrays the journey of a couple, where the husband, in the true spirit of partnership, steers his wife in the right direction to help her fulfil her dream of becoming a professional cricketer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But behind this tale of ambition lies a deeper narrative of support, resilience and the pursuit of dreaming against all odds.

As the official insurance partner for this heart-warming film, Kotak Life presents a special promo video that highlights this unique collaboration and the essence of securing life’s goals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President, Institutional Business and Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, expresses his enthusiasm for this partnership, “This collaboration aligns with our brand promise of Hum hain… hameshaunderscoring our commitment of being the right partner to our customers and assuring support at every juncture of theirlife's journey."

To discover more about Kotak Life's offerings and how they can help fulfil your dreams, visit Kotak Life.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

