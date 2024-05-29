Krishival Foods Limited declares financial results for the Year ended March 31st, 2024; Revenue at Rs. 10,261.73 lakhs
Krishival Foods Limited, a fast-growing FMCG company, released its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, showing significant growth in key metrics.
Mumbai, May 28, 2024: Krishival Foods Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL), incorporated in 2014, is one of the fastest growing FMCG company focused on nuts and dried fruits. The company markets its products under the brand ’Krishival Nuts.’ The Company has announced its Audited financial results for the half Year ended March 31, 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2024.