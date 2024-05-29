Mumbai, May 28, 2024: Krishival Foods Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL), incorporated in 2014, is one of the fastest growing FMCG company focused on nuts and dried fruits. The company markets its products under the brand ’Krishival Nuts.’ The Company has announced its Audited financial results for the half Year ended March 31, 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key Metrics of Standalone Financials(Rs. Lakhs): -

Figures for year ended Figures for year ended Particulars 31st-Mar-2024 31st-Mar-2023 Y-o-Y Revenue from Operations 10,261.73 7002.94 46.53% EBIDTA 1529.1 1163.31 31.44% PBT 1233.09 923.00 33.60% PAT 976.46 676.60 44.32% Basic EPS (Rs. Per share) 4.57 3.42

PerformanceHighlights:- FortheYearMarch31,2024: Revenue from Operations stood at Rs.10,261.73lakhs for the Year ended March 31st, 2024, as against Rs.7002.94 lakhs for the corresponding previous year, growth of over46.53%driven bydemandforitsproducts.

EBITDA for Yearended March 31st, 2024 was Rs. 1529.1 lakhs as against Rs.1163.31lakhsforthecorrespondingpreviousyear,increaseof31.44%

KrishivalnutshasbeenexpandingitsreachoverTierIIandTierIIIcitiesthroughitsdistributor network and developing strong presence in D2C segment through E commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart and Krishival.com.

KrishivalnutshascommencedexportofitsbrandedproductsieKrishivalNutsto Singapore.

StrongExecutionofBrandstrategies,enhancedcapacityutilizationcoupledwithcostreduction helped Krishival to scale while maintaining profitability.

