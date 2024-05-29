Hello User
Business News/ Brand Stories / Krishival Foods Limited declares financial results for the Year ended March 31st, 2024; Revenue at Rs. 10,261.73 lakhs

HT Brand Studio

Krishival Foods Limited, a fast-growing FMCG company, released its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, showing significant growth in key metrics.

Krishival Foods Limited declares financial results Year ended March 31st.

Mumbai, May 28, 2024: Krishival Foods Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL), incorporated in 2014, is one of the fastest growing FMCG company focused on nuts and dried fruits. The company markets its products under the brand ’Krishival Nuts.’ The Company has announced its Audited financial results for the half Year ended March 31, 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Key Metrics of Standalone Financials(Rs. Lakhs): -

  

 

Figures for year ended

Figures for year ended

 

Particulars

31st-Mar-2024

31st-Mar-2023

Y-o-Y

Revenue from Operations

 

10,261.73

 

7002.94

46.53%

EBIDTA

1529.1

1163.31

31.44%

PBT

1233.09

923.00

33.60%

PAT

976.46

676.60

44.32%

Basic EPS (Rs. Per share)

4.57

3.42

 

Performance Highlights:-

For the Year March 31, 2024:

  Revenue from Operations stood at Rs.10,261.73 lakhs for the Year ended March 31st, 2024, as against Rs.7002.94 lakhs for the corresponding previous year, growth of over 46.53% driven by demand for its products.
  EBITDA for Year ended March 31st, 2024 was Rs. 1529.1 lakhs as against Rs.1163.31 lakhs for the corresponding previous year, increase of 31.44%
  Krishival nuts has been expanding its reach over Tier II and Tier III cities through its distributor network and developing strong presence in D2C segment through E commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart and Krishival.com.
  Krishival nuts has commenced export of its branded products ie Krishival Nuts to Singapore.
  Strong Execution of Brand strategies, enhanced capacity utilization coupled with cost reduction helped Krishival to scale while maintaining profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

