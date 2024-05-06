KuCoin Introduces Lifeform in Its 27th Spotlight IEO, Pioneering Decentralized Digital Identity
KuCoin announces its 27th Spotlight Token Sale featuring Lifeform (LFT), a pioneer in decentralized digital identity solutions, revolutionizing the digital world with secure and seamless DID solutions, including a Web3 decentralized identity system and a focus on advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem.
VICTORIA, Seychelles — KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its 27th Spotlight Token Sale featuring Lifeform (LFT), a trailblazer in decentralized digital identity (DID) solutions.
