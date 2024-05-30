LAUNCHING ELIXIR RESERVE 2: Luxury So Rare, You’ll Wonder Whether It’s Mumbai

Elixir Reserve-2 in Mumbai offers luxurious living amidst lush forests, a serene lake, and picturesque hills. Its strategic location provides easy access to both eastern and western parts of the city, while top-tier amenities and unique features redefine luxury living.

In Mumbai's bustling metropolis, discovering quiet luxury can feel like finding a rare gem. However, Elixir Reserve-2, uniquely surrounded by lush forests, a serene lake, and picturesque hills, offers a haven of splendour and calm within the vibrant urban landscape. Situated next to Aarey Forest, its abundant panoramic views and idyllic landscapes will make your home a sanctuary of a grand living experience amidst a location like no other. Welcome to a life beyond imagination. Welcome to Elixir Reserve-2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strategic and Accessible Location Situated in the heart of the city, Elixir Reserve-2 offers easy access to both the eastern and western parts of Mumbai. Located adjacent to JVLR, commuting to the western side is seamless. The upcoming Metro station, just half a kilometre away, further enhances accessibility, making Elixir Reserve-2 the best choice for those seeking both luxury and connectivity.

Conveniences at its Best Elixir Reserve-2 promises a lifestyle where serenity and urban living coexist harmoniously. It features top-tier amenities, including the A.M. Naik School (ICSE board) on campus, Hi-Street Retail within the development, and a fully developed sports complex with multiple turfs just a few steps away. Also, the Nirali A.M. Naik Charitable HealthCare Facility is just two minutes away. Within a 5-km radius, residents can enjoy the beauty of Powai Lake, access premier healthcare at Hiranandani Hospital, and benefit from proximity to renowned educational institutions such as Bombay Scottish School, IIM Mumbai, and IIT Powai. Elixir Reserve-2 is the epitome of luxurious living, offering a perfect blend of urban convenience nestled in peaceful surroundings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unmatched Features

Artist’s Impression

Elixir Reserve-2 has the unique feature of a preserved hillock spanning over 3 acres, which has a 40 ft elevated walkway nestled amidst tree canopies. This will lead people to experience nature at close quarters. The development also has an impressive array of over 25 lifestyle amenities including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a tennis court, badminton courts, gymnasium, banquet hall and much more. The centrepiece of the podium landscape is the dual level swimming pools – the symphony pools which are marked by the harmony of the water cascade. The clubhouse, amenities, and landscape are meticulously crafted to provide a lifestyle where comfort, peace, and indulgence are paramount.

Artist’s Impression

Redefining the new standard of Luxury Living {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Artist’s Impression

Elixir Reserve-2 isn't just a place to live; it's a testament to modern luxury. With its seamless mix of sophistication, comfort, and stunning surroundings, it offers residents a lifestyle like no other. The spacious 4 BHK residences here are thoughtfully designed to maximize space and comfort, offering ample room for relaxation and entertainment.

Grand Living Space - With the living and dining room exceeding 450 sq. ft., these homes are ideal for hosting gatherings and creating cherished memories with loved ones.

Artist’s Impression

Panoramic 270-Degree Lake View: Each residence features a spacious deck spanning over 26 ft., offering breath-taking views of the Powai Lake thereby allowing you to immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the surroundings and the serenity of the water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Artist’s Impression

Seamless Integration of Technology: These homes offer home automation that enhances comfort, sophistication and convenience.

These homes offer home automation that enhances comfort, sophistication and convenience. Testament of Luxury - Premium finishes, ensuite bathrooms, and breezy homes ensure style and elegance at every turn. About L&T Realty

L&T Realty is the real estate development arm of Larsen & Toubro Limited, one of India's largest engineering and construction conglomerates. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, L&T Realty is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and retail developments that redefine the standards of luxury living. Drawing upon its expertise in engineering and construction, L&T Realty focuses on creating innovative and sustainable developments that cater to the evolving needs of modern-day living. By combining cutting-edge technology, meticulous planning, and superior design, L&T Realty aims to create spaces that not only enhance the quality of life for its residents but also contribute positively to the surrounding community and environment.

*T&C Apply. The project has been registered via MahaRERA registration no. P51800055987 and is available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. The hillock is an independent feature adjacent to the project. Certain amenities shall be available on completion of the entire development on the larger land. For more details refer to the AFS uploaded on the MahaRERA website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!