Mahindra Group: Helping build a more equal world

Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Our world today is undergoing a massive disruption on three accounts – climate change, the shift caused by technology and higher value accretion for businesses that are focused on ESG and Tech. Through its new campaign, #TogetherWeRise, The Mahindra Group has given a modern-day voice to its 77-year-old legacy of values to showcase its unwavering belief that whatever is good for the world is good for business as well. What creates value, also creates profit. And what enriches the planet, can enrich the company too. The end purpose is to drive positive change in the lives of our communities with the conviction that when we enable others to rise, we will rise too. Towards this end, one of the most admired businesses in India – The Mahindra Group – has taken giant leaps towards becoming a more sustainable enterprise and pledges to be completely carbon neutral by the year 2040. The sustainability agenda extends beyond the bounds of its businesses to its partners also, as the company is enabling its entire supply chain to decarbonize themselves and is also accelerating the overall transition towards clean mobility. Through one of its key endeavours, Project Hariyali, a massive afforestation drive is being carried out as part of which over one million trees have been planted each year since the initiative started in 2007. The total count of trees planted till date is about 20.65 million. Sustainability is built into the very fabric of Mahindra enterprises and is a theme that runs across businesses and industry lines. Last year, Mahindra booked a 55 per cent increase in renewable energy consumption to reach 12 per cent cumulative RE share in their electricity power mix. The company plans to step this up to 40 per cent in the coming year and has reported to be water positive at the group level, checking the box on judicious use of one more scarce natural resource. It is also the first company to sign the coveted EP100, a global corporate energy efficiency initiative which brings together over 120 ambitious businesses to measure and report on efficiency improvements. Furthermore, it will adopt a proper carbon pricing model too. With all of these initiatives under its belt, The Mahindra Group has underlined its commitment to the #TogetherWeRise initiative. In the process, three main three pillars have emerged as major enablers for ‘Businesses of the Future’ to serve the ‘Consumers of the Future’. These are – rise for a more equal world, rise to be future-ready and rise to create value. The cause for sustainability forms part of the first pillar of being Planet Positive. The Mahindra Group has undertaken several initiatives on the other two pillars as well with the larger goal of making the world a better place for everyone. (Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of The Mahindra Group by HT Brand Studio)