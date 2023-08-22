Metropolis Foundation Adopts 1000 TB Patients in Mumbai2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Metropolis Foundation adopts 1000 TB patients in Mumbai, providing nutritional support and counseling for six months.
India, Mumbai, 22nd August 2023: Metropolis Foundation, the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare, today announced that it has adopted 1000 TB patients in Mumbai, as part of their Preventive Healthcare CSR program This is the second cycle of the CSR programme, in which Metropolis Foundation will provide nutritional support to 1000 consented TB patients residing at ‘L’ ward (Kurla) in Mumbai district. The first cycle was launched in December 2022 for 650 TB patients, which was then expanded to 702 patients across L ward for six and three months, respectively.