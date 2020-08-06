Nescafé campaign urges youth to restart their lives after lockdown hiatus

New Delhi: With various states lifting lockdowns, life and businesses are gradually resuming. In a bid to infuse confidence among youth to go back and reclaim their regular lives, Nestlé India-owned coffee brand Nescafé has launched a new campaign "Karne se hee hona hai" (only doing will make it possible).

Created by advertising agency McCann Worldgroup India, the television spot features a bunch of youngsters stepping out for going back to work, taking up a hobby, starting a YouTube channel from home, or taking an online fitness class, while simply basking in the sheer joy of slowly resuming their regular lives.

With an upbeat background score, the latest television commercial conveys that even though life had seemingly come to a halt with more than 100 days of being inside, we must now get ready to restart it and find newer ways to drive ourselves to achieve our dreams and ambitions.

“The challenges, as a result of the current crisis, are significant. However, it is also a chance for everyone to take a moment and look at the bigger picture, adapt to the new world, and restart lives through conscious action. Nescafé, the purposeful ally, motivates and supports consumers in this endeavour," said Sunayan Mitra, director—coffee and beverages, Nestlé India.

The campaign is being promoted across television, YouTube and Star India's over-the-top video streaming platform Hotstar.

Prasoon Joshi, chief executive and chief creative officer, McCann India, said that the campaign is addressing the unputdownable human spirit—that of bouncing back against odds.

“At a time when India is restarting after a prolonged crisis, Nescafé through this campaign speaks of the spirit of purposiveness and resilience. The imagery in the film evocatively reflects this spirit," he added.

