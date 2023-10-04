NoBroker helped 1500+ families move Ganpati in Mumbai-Pune via #GharSeGharTak initiative
NoBroker Packers and Movers help families during Ganpati festival with dedicated trucks for Agaman and Visarjan.
This is a unique campaign dedicated to Visarjan during the Ganpati festival. This remarkable initiative is driven by a noble purpose – to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free journey for Lord Ganpati as he graces the homes and hearts of countless devotees.
