Nord 2T 5G: A new, upgraded smartphone experience from OnePlus

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available for sale in India from 12 noon on July 5. The newest addition to the OnePlus Nord range combines flagship-worthy hardware with the latest software from OnePlus to deliver an unparalleled experience to users, at a very affordable price point.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord family, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, is everything you desire in a new smartphone and more! The new model takes the beloved flagship essentials of the OnePlus Nord 2 – like superfast charging, MediaTek Dimensity processor, Sony image system and Oxygen OS – and upgrades each of these in big ways to bring to you an elevated smartphone usage experience.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord family, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, is everything you desire in a new smartphone and more! The new model takes the beloved flagship essentials of the OnePlus Nord 2 – like superfast charging, MediaTek Dimensity processor, Sony image system and Oxygen OS – and upgrades each of these in big ways to bring to you an elevated smartphone usage experience.
“In line with our commitment to making the OnePlus experience more accessible, the OnePlus Nord 2T combines excellent hardware and software to push the limits of a great everyday smartphone with top-tier flagship hardware and burden less software – including 80W SUPERVOOC, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS, along with OxygenOS 12.1 – the OnePlus Nord 2T feels more premium than it should at a great price," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.
“In line with our commitment to making the OnePlus experience more accessible, the OnePlus Nord 2T combines excellent hardware and software to push the limits of a great everyday smartphone with top-tier flagship hardware and burden less software – including 80W SUPERVOOC, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS, along with OxygenOS 12.1 – the OnePlus Nord 2T feels more premium than it should at a great price," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.
At a time when the Indian smartphone market is flooded with new launches, read on to know what makes the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G so special.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amazing photos
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G stacks a powerful camera unit on its rear comprised of the same flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as the OnePlus 10R, a 120° ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP mono lens. The 50 MP Sony IMX766 was handpicked by OnePlus for its 1/1.56-inch large sensor size, 1.0 μm pixel size, and its support for OIS that, combined its ability to let in 56 per cent more light, allows the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to capture brighter and more detailed photos even in dimly lit environments. It also features an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view to capture more of every scene.
Nightscape Mode
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports Nightscape mode, which can shoot photos with high levels of detail and natural colours in low light. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and AI computational photography which takes night photography to another level, delivering the best quality low-light images in the history of OnePlus Nord.
The improved computational power of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset enables the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to record high frame rate slow-motion video at up to 960 fps, thereby allowing you to capture quick movements with great levels of detail. The new phone harnesses the full potential of Sony’s DOL-HDR image processing technology, as AI Highlight Video mode which improves the brightness, colour and contrast of video clips when shooting in backlit environments, uneven lighting, or at night time. The AI Highlight Video mode also reduces short and overexposure in video to deliver more balanced, natural-looking footage that will make you say WOW!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Super processing
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that allows you to multitask on your smartphone with ease as you open different apps. It offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 3 GHz. The chipset is manufactured using a 6 nm process, which provides you with a better gaming performance, more efficient power consumption, and better temperature control, powered by HyperEngine 5.0.
OxygenOS power
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android™ 12, allowing for better multitasking, improved power consumption, and smoother gallery viewing. Further, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset is augmented by up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage to ensure the delivery of OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth experience.
Next level connectivity
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gives connectivity a new definition as it supports the Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0 technology, which allows for more consistent data speeds when connected to Wi-Fi networks and also lowers audio latency when the phone is connected to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices simultaneously.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
High-powered battery
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which powers the device’s massive 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery from 1-100 percent in 27 minutes. It takes just 15 minutes to provide a day’s power – that’s 120 percent faster than the original OnePlus Nord.
Safety first
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The smartphone is certified by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognised body, for safe fast charging and usage. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has 9 built-in temperature sensors to monitor the charging temperature in real time, making sure the phone stays safe and cool during the charging process. It also has an independent integrated circuit (IC), which can manage the charging system to ensure charging safety and stability.
Clear display
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a large 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which delivers a fast and smooth scrolling experience. With HDR10+ support, users can watch videos from popular streaming applications such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with richer and more vivid colors. The dual ambient light sensors on the front and back of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G automatically adjust the brightness of its display in an accurate and subtle way to best suit your environment for a better, more comfortable visual experience.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sleek looks
At just 8.2 mm in thickness and 190 grams in weight, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G feels very comfortable to hold. It is available in two stunning colourways – Gray Shadow and Jade Fog. While Gray Shadow has a dark sandstone finish with an anti-glare treatment that offers a textured, sanded look with micro-beads that increase the colourway’s resistance to sweat and fingerprints and deliver an aesthetic that is reminiscent of the OnePlus One, the Jade Fog variant has a glossy jade green finish and misty undertones, offering a flashy and elegant aesthetic.
Pricing
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will go on sale starting 12 noon on July 5 in India. The smartphone can be bought online from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, or from a OnePlus Experience store and or authorized partner store near you. Prices start from ₹28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant in Gray Shadow, ₹33,999 for 12GB+256GB in Gray Shadow, Rs 28,999 for 8GB+128GB in Jade Fog and ₹33,999 for the 12GB+256GB in Jade Fog.
Special offers
Those buying the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G from July 5 to July 11using ICICI credit and debit card users are eligible for an instant bank discount of ₹1,500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores. ICICI credit and debit card users can also avail no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July. In addition, those buying the new phone from July 5 to July 14 can save an additional ₹3000 with exchange bonus on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App by trading in an old OnePlus device. The first 1000 shoppers on OnePlus Store App will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Red Club specials
Red Cable Club members buying the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can get the Red Cable Care plan for ₹749 when purchased as a bundle on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App and for ₹999 at Amazon.in and select OnePlus Experience Stores. You can also get benefits such as 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, dedicated customer helpline and many more exclusive offers, which are valid for a limited duration. Existing Red Cable Club members can also save up to Rs1000 using RedCoins when they purchase the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App. This offer is valid till July 11, 2022.
Enhanced audio experience
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In addition to the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the brand is also unveiling new colour variants for the OnePlus Nord Buds and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The Nord Buds will now also be available in the all-new Blue Agate for ₹2,799, while the Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available in a new Acoustic Red for ₹1,999. Both the new variants will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, OnePlus store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores from 12 pm on July 4 with special offers for Axis bank credit and debit card users.
About OnePlus
OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of OnePlus by HT Brand Studio.