NTT DATA Acquires Majority Stake in ProvenTech
NTT DATA Business Solutions India and ProvenTech have collaborated for years. Their combined expertise and NTT DATA's global reach will boost Life Sciences innovation and market reach.
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a company of NTT DATA and a leading global IT service provider focused on the mid-market and SAP, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. ProvenTech is specialized in providing cutting-edge GenAI-driven Quality Management and Manufacturing solutions to Pharma, Healthcare and Food industry, leveraging its own products, SAP© S/4HANA and other enterprise software. Founded in 2020, the company offers a unique and comprehensive portfolio including its own SaaS solutions, automation, integration and advisory services to meet the diverse needs of the pharmaceutical industry. ProvenTech is dedicated to transforming shopfloor processes with advanced technologies such as SAP BTP and DataSphere, enabling companies to quickly capture and leverage new opportunities and innovations.