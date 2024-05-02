Penguiana, A Solana Meme Project, Raises $200,000 In A Strategic Seed Round

Penguiana, a Solana meme project, raises $200,000 in seed funding led by Nanosprout Ventures and angel investors. $PENGU tokens are pivotal for the upcoming P2E game, offering early access through NFT minting.

DUBAI, UAE,– Penguiana, a new meme project on the Solana blockchain, today announced it has secured $200,000 in a seed funding from strategic partners. The investment was led by Nanosprout Ventures and saw the participation of over ten angel investors from the web3 space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This group of investors has contributed to Penguiana through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) involving the sale of $PENGU tokens, the utility token pivotal to the forthcoming Penguiana P2E game.

$PENGU is integral to the Penguiana ecosystem, set to power a penguin-themed play-to-earn game scheduled for release in the next two quarters. This innovative token sale not only boosts Penguiana's development efforts but also strengthens its community engagement by allowing early access to the game through NFT minting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zan Kowalski, lead developer at Penguiana, commented on the raise: “We are deeply grateful for the trust and support from our investors. This funding comes at a crucial time as we aim to broaden Penguiana's reach and deepen its functionalities within the Solana community. We are eager to launch our presale shortly, enabling early participants to acquire $PENGU tokens, which are essential for engaging with our immersive P2E platform."

The funding will facilitate the development of Penguiana’s blockchain capabilities and expand its operational and community activities. The project aims to become a central hub in the web3 space, fostering a dynamic and interactive gaming experience that leverages Solana’s advanced blockchain technology.

To stay updated on the presale and further developments, potential investors and enthusiasts are encouraged to join Penguiana’s Telegram and Discord communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Penguiana Penguiana is a Solana-based meme project designed to seamlessly integrate meme culture with blockchain gaming. Centered around a penguin-themed ecosystem, it uses $PENGU tokens to enable a play-to-earn model that is both fun and rewarding. As Penguiana expands, it aims to create a robust platform that not only entertains but also provides tangible value to its community.

Contact: Zan Kowalski

