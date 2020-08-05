New Delhi: Riding on "Make in India" and "Vocal for Local" sentiment, online furniture retailer Pepperfry has launched a new digital campaign titled "Swadeshi is great" to promote and celebrate Indian artisans and their creations, and urge customers to buy local.

Created by advertising agency Law & Kenneth Saatchi and Saatchi, the campaign, comprising three films, features young men taking their family business and highlighting how locally-made furniture is not only high-quality but can also be modern looking. They are seen carving intricate design (known as nakkasi) on furniture pieces to offering edgy designs. The campaign conveys that Indian furniture is not mass-produced and through each intricately-carved piece, a carpenter brings to life his expertise, craftsmanship as well as his rich lineage. Most of the furniture is made from hardwood like sheesham (rosewood), teak, mango and acacia that lasts a long time.

The objective of this marketing exercise is to impress upon consumers the superiority of swadeshi products on key variables of purchase decision-making that include quality, style and value. The platform claims to have over 90% locally-made products.

"Through this campaign, we are celebrating these skilled craftsmen and encouraging consumers to buy Indian furniture not only because it is Indian but because it is superior, beautiful, durable and stylish," said Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer and business head, Pepperfry.

The campaign is being promoted across digital and social media platforms.

"We wanted to deliver the message with simplicity and authenticity, really focusing on the skill and dedication of the master craftsmen who create these exquisite pieces. The entire campaign is an ode to swadeshi furniture and everything that goes into making it so special." said Trishay Kotwal, executive creative director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated