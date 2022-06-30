Over the last few years, entertainment and leisure have assumed entirely new meanings. Gone are the days when the whole family would assemble before a common TV to watch their favourite serial or music show. Today, every member has a specific taste, ranging from video platforms to OTTs to the good old TV. Dads may want to keep up on the current news, while moms may want to watch a cookery show or a soap opera they've been following for years. Most kids cannot end their day without binge-watching the latest web series on OTTs.

In that case, how can you appease every family member without turning it into an expensive proposition? Enter Airtel Xstream Fiber — the answer to your entire family’s needs.

Here's why it's perfect for any family:

1. Access to up to 1 Gbps Wi-Fi: With speeds of up to 1 Gbps, you can be sure of enjoying your favourite content without any interruption. So, if you and your family are looking for lag-free entertainment and want to fulfil your streaming and gaming needs simultaneously, this is perfect! In fact, uploading and downloading files while participating in a meeting can also be done at the same time!

2. Multiple devices and wide coverage: With so many people living under the same roof, you might worry about how everyone will get their fill of videos, TV shows and movies without having to deal with buffering. Well, worry no more! That's because Airtel Xstream Fiber allows multiple devices to be connected to the same Wi-Fi without any lags or disruptions. This way, no one in the family has to compromise.

3. Easy on the pocket: You may assume that a revolutionary solution like this would cost you big, but the good news is that Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi plans start at as low as ₹499, offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps and wide coverage. So, even when your entire family is connected to the same Wi-Fi, everyone enjoys seamless connectivity.

4. Access to 16+ OTTs and 350+ channels: Those who love binge-watching shows or movies can go for Airtel Xstream Fiber’s new all-in-one entertainment plans that start at ₹699/- per month. With these plans you not only get superfast Wi-Fi but also get subscriptions to 16+ premium OTT channels, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi, and more! Additionally, you also get access to 350+ TV channels, which can easily satiate your TV watching appetite.

So, don’t think twice. Get the perfect Airtel Xstream Fiber plan that can meet the needs of every member in your family, whether it is for work or play.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of Airtel by HT Brand Studio