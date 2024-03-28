Policybazaar has introduced a one-of-its-kind initiative for its service advisors to accelerate their career growth towards leadership roles. Following the success of the program with sales advisors, LEAP or Level Enhancement and Accreditation Program , is now being extended to Policybazaar’s service advisors.

The innovative initiative, which is rooted in Policybazaar’s endeavour of continuous employee engagement and investment, aims at rewarding the top-performing insurance advisors by advancing their career progression. The journey from an SME to Manager, which would previously be spanned over a period of 14 years, can now be completed in just 6 years. LEAP creates a pool of new leaders ready to take on people manager roles, enhancing the overall efficiency of the service team.

Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said, “We strongly believe that customer satisfaction depends on employee satisfaction. It's essential for us that our top advisors thrive in their career and take pride in what they do. The idea behind launching a program like LEAP is simple - it seamlessly aligns employee goals with the company's goals. It acknowledges and rewards their performance by expediting their career growth."

LEAP for Policybazaar’s service team will entail a comprehensive approach to experiential learning and skill development. Starting with a meticulous performance analysis from April to September 2024, the top 30% performers will be eligible to participate in LEAP Training and Assessment, a rigorous program designed to hone functional, technical and behavioural skills. The final selection, scheduled from January to March 2025, will ensure that individuals maintain their ranking among the top 30% and successfully clear assessments and personal interview rounds.

The training includes AI-driven e-learning modules accessible through PB's Learning Platform. The training is imparted by Policybazaar trainers who are subject matter experts. Drawing from their practical insights and real-world experiences, the trainers provide valuable guidance and mentorship to participants, ensuring that the training is both informative and pragmatic.

Policybazaar firsthand witnessed the positive impact of such employee-engagement initiatives, when LEAP was launched for sales advisors last year. Over 600 participants and 200 final qualifiers in the Sales domain, with 31 of them already promoted to leadership positions, stand as a testament to the program's success. Since its launch last year, LEAP has helped 584 sales associates get promoted to Chief Sales Consultant Telesales and Assistant Manager Telesales. The service team can now look forward to a similar trajectory of growth, skill development, and career advancement.

By providing opportunities for career advancement and personal growth, Policybazaar empowers its employees to reach their full potential while driving the company forward. As a result, Policybazaar's service team can look forward to a future filled with opportunities for growth, advancement, and success.

Policybazaar's employee enhancement programs also include the Proud to be PB initiative and the CORE program, which aim to upskill employees for leadership roles while promoting insurance awareness. CORE focuses on key behaviours like Courtesy, Ownership, Resilience, and Empathy, with skill enhancement workshops conducted for new and existing advisors. The program emphasises career progression, instilling values crucial for managerial positions. Such initiatives underscores Policybazaar's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplaces. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech, which owns the fintech brand, Paisabazaar.com, and the lending & insurance marketplace in the UAE region, Policybazaar.ae. The Policybazaar.com Group has backing from a host of investors including the likes of PE funds and other family offices. Policybazaar.com started with the purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.

