Policybazaar’s industry-first initiative LEAP fast-tracks employees’ career progression for managerial roles
Policybazaar's LEAP program extends to service team, offering opportunities for growth and advancement, emphasizing employee satisfaction, and aligning goals with company objectives.
Policybazaar has introduced a one-of-its-kind initiative for its service advisors to accelerate their career growth towards leadership roles. Following the success of the program with sales advisors, LEAP or Level Enhancement and Accreditation Program, is now being extended to Policybazaar’s service advisors.