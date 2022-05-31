Reputable Background Check Services for Criminal & Traffic Reports in 2022

Reputable Background Check Services for Criminal & Traffic Reports in 202223 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Check out the best background check sites today for convenient fast searches with accurate and comprehensive background search reports.
Let’s admit it, selecting the best background check services online today is like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack.
With so many online options to choose from, we realize that finding the best service can be too cumbersome for just one person.
Luckily, our team did the heavy lifting; poring through the background checks haystack to pick out the most reputable companies to give you fast, comprehensive, and accurate search reports.
Weighing up popular, top-rated background check services, this article breaks down all you should know about these best background check sites to help you choose the most personalized option for yourself.
Read on!
Disclaimer: TruthFinder, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment or tenant screening
Best Background Check Services Reviewed
- TruthFinder: Best background check service overall
- Intelius: Great reverse phone lookups
- Instant Checkmate: Widest criminal data access
- Spokeo: Great for verifying dates
- US Search: Simplest background check service
- Publicseek: Top up-to-date background checker
- InfoTracer: Look up specific information
- Backgroundchecks.com: Reputable background check service for employers
- BeenVerified: Top alternative for reconnecting with people
- InfoMart: Make industry-specific professional searches
1. Truthfinder - Best Background Check Service Overall
Pros:
- Wide search tools
- Affordable dark web monitoring
- Unlimited searches for paid members
- Toll-free call support
- Reports can include social media data
Cons:
- Relatively pricey
>>Get started with Truthfinder<<
Starting off, TruthFinder seems to have solved the background check service jigsaw; orderly fitting most, if not all, the important pieces that make an all-around background check platform.
For one, the company’s reputation speaks for itself. It currently boasts over 60,000 5-Star reviews, and currently has an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, showing that you can trust it for your searches.
User-friendliness: 4.9/5
One of the things that makes TruthFinder a one for all site is the seamless user experience it affords you. The site is basically summarized in one web page, and it’s pretty instinctive too, so you’ll have no trouble navigating it.
Not being too confident, the site also provides you with a toll-free customer support to help you out if you experience any challenges or have queries.
Available Search Tools: 4.9/5
Even without someone’s name, we find it awesome that TruthFinder goes on to include email, phone number, and address search options for you to make searches.
Again, in this age of the internet, we’re really prone to online identity theft, and the site seeks to assist you to address this with their Dark Web Scan feature, which not only scours the dark web but also monitors for any sketchy activity using your personal information.
Combing through tons of public records, the service really does a good job of giving you some of the most extensive reports. What’s more, the information is broken down into digestible bits to help you understand them better.
The reports may include, but aren’t limited to;
- Contact information
- Social media accounts
- Job history
- Education history
- Location and address history
- Dating profiles
- Criminal/traffic/arrest/court records
- Possible relatives
- Civil judgments
Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
Tying it up, TruthFinder has arguably the most positive customer reviews on the internet today, demonstrating their ability to satisfy clients.
Most reviews mentioned the quick, updated, and comprehensive background check reports. But the ease-of-use and customer service team were also praised quite a number of times.
Pricing: 4.4/5
Standing more as a premium background check service, TruthFinder is a tad pricier than other options, but considering the quality search results, then they make a good case towards giving you value for your buck.
Price breakdown;
- 1 Month of Unlimited Searches - $28.05/month
- 3 Months of Unlimited Searches - $23.28/month & $46.56 every 2 months
- $3.99 extra to download reports in PDF
2. Intelius - Best Background Check Site for Reverse Phone Lookups
Pros:
- Specific criminal search available
- Affordable subscriptions
- Draws from over 20 billion records
- Started in 2003
Cons:
- Customer support could be better
The fact that Intelius has attracted an A rating from the BBB, and has been around since 2003, gives them a head start in the background check industry in matters of experience and legitimacy.
Additionally, they claim to build their reports from over 20 billion public records, thus largely assuring you of detailed search reports.
User-friendliness: 4.8/5
Intelius offers a seamless navigation experience by keeping things really simple.
Just from the first look of the site, and how orderly its main features have been laid out, anyone really would immediately get the idea of how Intelius works.
Available Search Tools: 4.5/5
Also, as one of the best background check services for running reverse phone number lookups, Intelius could give you an accurate scope into an unrecognized phone number, possibly establishing clear personal and contact details of the caller.
You could as well lookup an old friend, a date, yourself, or if you’re a parent or guardian whose child is moving out, look up your loved one’s roommate using the people search.
Better yet, if you’re uneasy about someone having criminal and traffic records, the website has a specific criminal or traffic record search for you, which you can even refine by state.
Finally, is a reverse address search. Although not really a people search, a reverse address search could help you if you want to make a move on a house or property.
An Intelius search could bring up;
- Misdemeanors
- Mugshots
- Social media profiles
- Civil records
- Weapon permits
- Sexual offenses
- Felonies
Customer Feedback: 4.2/5
For a background check company to last as long as Intelius has, it must have commendable services, and Intelius has a plethora of glowing reviews to support that.
Most reviews are inclined towards quick results and in-depth reports. However, there are a handful of users that wish the customer support could be a little quicker.
Pricing: 4.5/5
Intelius seems to have hacked the sweet spot between quality services and affordable pricing, and not many background check companies get to achieve this. Suffice to say, you’ll be getting your money’s worth.
Price breakdown;
- 1 Month of Unlimited Reports - $24.86/month
- 2 Months of Unlimited Reports - $24.25 every 2 months
3. Instant Checkmate - Reputable Background Check Service for Criminal Checks
Pros:
- Over 3.5 M monthly US users
- Reputed criminal reports
- Pleasant mobile app
- Toll-free call support
Cons:
- Reports take longer
>>Get started with Instant Checkmate<<
More often than not, when you’re running a background check, you’re mostly trying to figure out if somebody has a criminal record hanging over their head. And if that’s you, then Instant checkmate might just in every shape be the right fit.
To give an idea of how legitimate and reputable they are, Instant checkmate boasts a massive A+ BBB rating, and they also get over 3.5 monthly users in the US.
User-friendliness: 4.4/5
Maintaining a keen eye for user experience, Instant checkmate neatly organizes the main search tools on its site to give you a smooth time using it.
Plus they have a great mobile app, too, which is very convenient if you wish to make more spontaneous searches on the go.
Available Search Tools: 4/5
Boasting the best criminal reports we’ve seen yet, you can find potential details over someone’s criminal past, even narrowing down the results to state and precise offenses.
There’s also an inmate search where you could try and locate a loved one who might have gone into the correctional system.
The top two features are: the reverse phone lookup feature, and the people search function where you could look up almost anyone by number or name.
A background check report may list;
- DUI information
- Mugshots
- Court records
- Sexual Offenses
- Traffic Records
- Arrest records
- Bankruptcies2
Customer Feedback: 4/5
A big number of clients appear to be genuinely happy with Instant checkmate’s criminal and traffic records search and the platform’s ability to help them reconnect with old schoolmates and pals.
There were a few concerns with occasional slow search turnovers, but if you don’t mind waiting a little longer for reliable and detailed search results, then that shouldn’t be much of a bother.
Pricing: 4.2/5
Well, Instant checkmate’s prices aren’t the cheapest. But measuring their commendable reports against the pricing - they seem to warrant the subscriptions.
Price breakdown;
- 1 Month of Unlimited Reports - $35.12/month
4. Spokeo - Most Affordable Background Check Company
Pros:
- Industry-leading information sources
- Get background report updates
- Wide social media records
- Great customer support
Cons:
- Not the best criminal and traffic records
Captivating esteemed publications like Forbes and the New York Times, Spokeo’s reputation is just one thing that may draw you to the site.
In addition to this, the company digs through billions of records, including 120+ social networks, thus making it a great choice if you’re trying to locate estranged family members, friends, or even trying to know more about that online date.
User-friendliness: 4.5/5
Spokeo’s minimalistic website design is another area where they stand out. Whether you’re tech-savvy or not, this might be one of the most painless interfaces you’ll use on a background check service.
Available Search Tools: 3.9/5
You can discover a lot about someone here with their name, email, and phone number. Also, if you’re looking into property records, then a reverse address lookup could get you that as well.
Besides, even after a background check report, you could still get updates and have the most recent relevant information on someone.
A Spokeo report might contain;
- Location history
- Contact information
- Social media details
- Wealth records
- Criminal and traffic records
Customer Feedback: 4.5/5
The number of reviews that suggest Spokeo has helped them link back with family members and friends is overwhelming.
Users that had in the past received harassment from strange callers also had nothing but praise for Spokeo’s reverse phone number search.
Pricing: 4/5
Anywhere where Spokeo comes up short, they make up for in pricing. Honestly, this could be as good as it gets amongst the most reputed background check platforms.
Price breakdown;
- 1 Month Membership - $19.95/month
- 3 Month Membership - $14.95/month
5. US Search - US-specific Best Background Check Website
Pros:
- Active since 1993
- Great people finder
- A couple of free search results
- Really simple
Cons:
- More of a casual search site
>>Get started with US Search<<
US Search boasts access to billions of public records and has been in the game for 25+ years - so you know they’ve truly honed their overall service.
User-friendliness: 4/5
Better still, this is one of the best background check services you’ll use in regard to straightforwardness.
The site kind of gives you a guided tour of what to expect from them. And when you’re ready to go, every major search aspect of the website will be intuitively laid out.
Available Search Tools: 4.5/5
The name search is US Search’s go-to feature, but the site also adds an angle of flexibility with a reverse phone search and an address search if that’s all you have.
That said, US Search leans as a casual search site, so it might not be the best option if you’re looking to uncover someone’s possible criminal and traffic records, but would be a sport to get a person’s;
- Contact information
- Employment history
- Social media profiles
- Property records
- Possible address history
Customer Feedback: 4.2/5
Customer comments around US Search are very reassuring. Many US Search users find the reports adequate for reuniting with acquaintances they’d lost touch with. Plus, the simple interface also seems to be another customer favorite.
Pricing: 4/5
The pricing here is a little more flexible, as you won’t have to commit to a monthly subscription to get a report.
Even so, a monthly subscription comes with unlimited background checks.
Price breakdown;
- Monthly fee - $19.86
6. Publicseek - Most Up-to-Date Background Check Site
Pros:
- Alerts on report updates
- 24/7 customer support
- 1-Day $1 trial
- 10 billion+ public records
Cons:
- Reports only available on subscription
Updating its database every 24 hours, Publicseek makes its claim as one of the most accurate and reliable background search companies.
Moreover, it checks through over 10 billion public records, making it a balanced site for background checks and a reliable source for contact information.
User-friendliness: 4/5
Publicseek has a more modern site design, but the site experience remains effortless. You only need to enter the relevant details on the search bar, hit search, and Publicseek will do the rest.
Furthermore, the site boasts a customer support team that works round the clock to make sure any issues or questions you might have are addressed in time.
Available Search Tools: 3.9/5
With a wide range of searches available, Publicseek can pursue someone’s records using their name, phone number, email address, and home address.
Bear in mind that this is a subscription-based background checking service, hence you’ll have to get a paid membership to access the reports, which may include;
- Criminal history
- Social media records
- Assets and bankruptcies
- Sexual offenses
To cap off, it’s really helpful that Publicseek reports don’t stop when you receive them, as they keep you in the loop with updates that might surface later on.
Customer Feedback: 4.2/5
In general, lots of Publicseek clients are satisfied by the quick searches and accurate background check reports.
More specifically, most likely the company gives them a cheap trial that allows them to gauge how the site works before making a membership commitment.
Pricing: 4/5
You could get started with Publicseek’s affordable $1 single-day trial, and if you’re impressed, which you’ll most likely be, you can proceed to get a subscription and make unlimited searches.
Price breakdown;
- 1 Month - $26.89/month
- 2 Months - $49.96
7. InfoTracer - Best Specific Background Check Service
Pros:
- Has a facial recognition search
- Make specific searches
- Cheap trial
- Dark web search
Cons:
- Limited education/employment details
Inclined to precision, InfoTracer allows you to cut out the fluff and make specific searches on only what you’re interested in.
Additionally, the company is seasoned in the background search market, launching in 2010, and having completed over 25 million searches currently.
User-friendliness: 3.8/5
InfoTracer has some of the widest background check services available, but we like that they stick to a friendly site layout, so you won’t get overwhelmed trying to run a search.
All you need to do is hit the search button and click on the type of search you need to make.
Available Search Tools: 4.1/5
You can make about 20 different particular searches on InfoTracer.
The search parameters include all the popular ones while adding an interesting social network username search that could unearth someone's records using maybe just their Facebook username.
Along with these, are also a facial recognition search which could unearth someone's information from a photo, as well as VIN and Plate searches that could reveal a car’s history.
The reports don’t really pull much on education and employment records, but they’re extensive good with other data, which may state;
- Arrest records
- Convictions
- Marriage and divorce records
- Court records
- Bankruptcies
Customer Feedback: 4/5
Simple user access and quick searches are one big reason why customers appear to love InfoTracer.
Even more, many clients also like the company’s responsive 24/7 customer service which promptly solved any issues they faced.
Pricing: 4.2/5
You can test InfoTracer’s waters with a cheap free trial for 5 whole days and then opt for a paid membership for exclusive access to the background searches.
Price breakdown;
- 5-Day Trial - $2.95
- 1 Month - $29.95
8. Backgroundchecks.com - Reputable Background Check Service for Employers
Pros:
- Fair Credit Reporting Act certified
- Criminal search monitoring
- Custom packages option
Cons:
- No unlimited searches
Seeking to run employee verification on new hires?
Backgroundchecks.com strives to help you create a safe and high-standard professional workspace with their FCRA approved employee background checks and almost 23 years of experience.
User-friendliness: 4/5
The website puts up instructions on how to go about its services on the main webpage. Also, they offer just two main search options; for employers and individuals, so getting started shouldn’t be a problem.
Available Search Tools: 3.9/5
Even though you could run personal background checks and see what comes up on your report, Backgroundchecks.com seems to have employers as its main audience.
With this, employers can conduct criminal, professional, financial, and more types of screenings on prospective staff.
The search reports might have;
- Criminal history
- Contact data
- Education and employment history
- Financial records
- Traffic offenses
Customer Feedback: 3.8/5
Attracting more than 17,000 small and mid-sized businesses, Backgroundchecks.com adds to their esteem with a variety of positive mentions, with most appreciating their robust criminal and financial record reports.
Pricing: 3.5/5
On one hand, the company’s single report packages work well for small business owners, on the other, it might come off as a little expensive for individuals. But on the brighter side, you could take advantage of the tailored plans.
Price breakdown;
- Instant Criminal - $29.95 Per Report
- Instant Criminal + Local County - $49.95 Per Report
- Instant Criminal + All Counties - $64.95 Per Report
9. BeenVerified - Great US Search Alternative
Pros:
- Unique search options
- Detailed contact information on reports
- Leading mobile apps
Cons:
- Some reports may take long
- Bits of information may be inaccurate
BeenVerified measures up quite impressively to US Search in regard to providing you with contact details of people you’d lost touch with.
Also, the background checker has been around for 10+ years, and they pull their data from billions of public information, giving you a good footing into finding truthful information on anyone.
User-friendliness: 4/5
Competing for one of the most direct user experiences, you only have to select a type of search and enter the required details to make a search. To complement this, the platform also has an excellent iOS and Android app for additional convenience while on the go.
Available Search Tools: 3.9/5
Search tools cut across phone, email, address, vehicle, and username searches, then goes on to include a unique B2B (Business to Business) search that might help businesses find out a little more about other businesses and their clients.
A BeenVerified search can uncover;
- Contact details
- Job and education history
- Motor vehicle records
- Photos
- Names and possible aliases
Customer Feedback: 3.5/4
BeenVerified makes a great site for balancing value and affordability and many users like them for that. A few users reported slow report turnovers, but wholly, the company is a nice selection for its simplicity and quality reports.
Pricing: 3.8/5
You could start off with a $1 trial offer, but if you want to skip the preambles and get right into unlimited reports then you’d find the prices to be quite competitive compared to most background check services.
Price breakdown;
1 Month - $22.80
3 Months - $14.86/Month
10. InfoMart - Good Background Check Platform for Different Industries
Pros:
- Continuous criminal monitoring
- Customized pricing
- 1-2 days average turnaround times
Cons:
- Caters to largely bigger companies
- Site is a little complicated
Not only does InfoMart work as a respected site for pre-and post-employment background checks, but they also make industry-specific screenings, so you’re guaranteed to get the best background screening for your type of business.
User-friendliness: 3.5/5
With so many features and services, InfoMart’s site could be a tad sophisticated for some, but they try and give you a more pleasant time with their navigation bar, which easily leads you to the specific search you seek to make.
Available Search Tools: 4/5
Whether it’s employment background checks or tenant screening, you're free to make the search since InfoMart is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners.
Better yet, the company employs continuous criminal monitoring to keep you informed of any criminal activity your employee might commit even after recruiting them.
Report details can list;
- Criminal history
- Job and education records
- Social media accounts
- Possible relatives
Customer Feedback: 3.9/5
InfoMart’s knack for helping employers create a safe and qualified workforce has given it significant attention amongst its customers, not to mention the fast one-day or less turnovers.
Pricing: 3.8/5
Background screenings are priced depending on the size of your company and industry worked under, and this works well to allow you to pay for only what you need.
Beginners Guide To Using Background Check Services
Pick a Preferred Background Check Company
Although background search companies essentially do the same job, they have different strengths, so make sure to choose and sign up to one best suited to your needs.
Select a Membership
Most background check companies will need you to subscribe to their site first before running a search or receiving a report, so select a suitable one keeping in mind how long you want to commit to the site.
Run a Search
Many sites have a variety of search parameters that you could use to make a search. These could be a name, email, phone number, and more. Use what the site allows while refining the searches for the most accurate information.
View the Search Report
Usually, search reports come up relatively quickly, but it might take a few days on some background check sites. Once your report is ready, you’ll receive an alert, with some services even allowing you to download the reports.
Best Background Check Services: FAQs
Why Do People Run Background Checks?
People run background checks for varied reasons.
Most individuals run checks to give them peace of mind around someone they’re relatively new to or to reconnect with estranged family and friends.
On the other hand, employees run background checks to make sure their staff and potential employees don’t have any major bad records hanging over them.
Is It Legal To Run a Background Check for Personal Reasons?
Yes, it's legal to run a background check for personal reasons.
However, if the check is meant to be used for decisions concerning employment, tenancy, credit report screening, and other professional reasons, then you’re required by law to at least seek consent from the person first.
How Can I Check My Own Background?
To check your own background, you only need to state your name, city, and state on a background check company’s search bar.
A self-background check is a good way to manage your online reputation and even track your online footprint.
How Long Does It Take To Run a Background Check?
A background check can be completed almost instantly or in just a few minutes on regular checks.
Sites like TruthFinder and Intelius boast some of the fastest search results. Still, for some background checks, especially those used for professional screenings, it could take 1-3 days to get a full report on your search.
Why Do Businesses Do Background Checks on New Employees?
Many businesses do background checks on new employees to verify the information the employee had given during the job application process.
Also, employees use new employee screenings to help them avoid potential risks that may come with an employee having possible red flags, e.g. criminal records or bankruptcy history.
What Causes a Red Flag on a Background Check?
A red flag could be caused by any negative record that might be deemed risky. In most cases, many people would be skeptical over criminal history showing up on a report.
In the professional industry, red flags could hurt your chances of landing a job, even if you might be qualified for the role. A few red flags that employers look for are;
Short Employment Periods
A consistent history of holding down jobs for only short periods may be another potential red flag, as it might demonstrate the inability to stay committed to your work for the long term.
Identity Inconsistencies
Your name, birthdates, social security numbers, and other identity details have to match what was included in your application. If not, employers might see this as a form of cheating your way into employment or even worse identity theft.
Failed Drug Screenings
For jobs that mostly demand handling of equipment, a record of failed drug screenings may hinder your chances of landing a job as an employer wouldn’t want to have harm or injury occur during daily operation because of drug intoxication.
Bankruptcy
A history of bankruptcy might harm your prospects, especially if you’re eyeing a position that deals with finances.
Which Background Check Do Most Employers Use?
A background check has to be approved by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and can be used for employment verification purposes.
Amongst the best background check websites on our review, Backgroundchecks.com is the most used by employers for its extensive search reports. Even so, InfoMart is another popular choice amongst employers.
What Is the Best Website for Public Records?
Intelius is the best website for public records.
The site looks through over 20 billion public records to give you some of the most detailed background search reports you’ll find today.
The reports may have their social media profiles, names, contacts, and even potential criminal history.
What's the Best Background Check Website?
Truthfinder is the best background check website.
The website has an exclusive section for criminal and traffic record searches and could pull someone’s detailed possible criminal records from any US state, even going on to include the type of offense committed and where the illegal deed was done.
Best Background Check Services - The Takeaway
Choosing a background check company should now be a breeze!
With the help of these reviewed best background check services you can know a lot more about someone within a short time, all you have to do is pick a site that speaks best to your goals.
Generally, TruthFinder takes it as the best background check service and the most inclusive one too. The background checker comes with a user-friendly site, wider search options, unlimited searches on subscription, tens of thousands of positive reviews, and more.
Even with that, Intelius and Instant Checkmate are also considerable top background check services, especially if you want to dive a little deeper into criminal records.
DISCLAIMER: Only Backgroundchecks.com and possibly InfoMart are certified by the Fair Credit Reporting Act, so you shouldn’t use the other background check sites for employee background checks, credit score screening, or tenant screening purposes.
