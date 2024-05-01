Seclore Recognised as Great Place To Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year
The accolade reinforces Seclore’s commitment to empowering employees to achieve success through a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.
Mumbai, Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric security solutions, announced it is the recipient of the official certification as a Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. The Great Place To Work® Certification recognises Seclore’s commitment to the fundamental company values called “SPICE", which stands for spreading positivity, passion for people, integrity, customer focus, and entrepreneurial spirit.