Seclore Recognised as Great Place To Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year

HT Brand Studio

The accolade reinforces Seclore’s commitment to empowering employees to achieve success through a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mumbai, Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric security solutions, announced it is the recipient of the official certification as a Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. The Great Place To Work® Certification recognises Seclore’s commitment to the fundamental company values called “SPICE", which stands for spreading positivity, passion for people, integrity, customer focus, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Seclore invests in cultivating a professional environment, providing opportunities for employees to unwind, find fulfilment in their work, and genuinely enjoy their workplace. The open-door policy and talent discovery efforts show that the organisation values employee growth at its core. The company prioritizes employee wellbeing and supports working parents so that the team can manage both their personal and professional commitments.

The Great Place To Work® Certification recognises Seclore's commitment to the fundamental company values called "SPICE"
“We’re honoured to receive the Great Place To Work certification, this 5th year of being included on the list highlights our continued dedication to a sustainable and positive working culture at Seclore," said Shraddha Reghe, Vice President, People Practices, Seclore. “Seclorites are proud of our entrepreneurial culture that provides opportunities for career growth and encourages each member of the team to reach their full potential. Over the past few years, we have integrated our Employee Value Proposition “Entrepreneurs Not Employees" through internal and external engagement initiatives."

 

Shraddha Reghe, Vice President, People Practices, Seclore.
At Seclore, empathy and understanding paves the way for various initiatives that reflect the support system created for Seclore employees. To stimulate employees’ imagination, the workplace serves as a vibrant centre of creativity by initiating employee engagement with opportunities for social bonding, fostering collaboration and teamwork and ultimately driving organisational success. Additionally, expressions of gratitude for employees' dedication are demonstrated through the recognition of work anniversaries and the implementation of reward and recognition program that embodies the SPICE values. At the hiring level, the organizationsmoothly integrates its Employee Value Proposition (EVP) into the hiring process, providing candidates with a meaningful and engaging onboarding experience and implementing, physical, mental, and social welfare measures to create a caring and supportive workplace.

For more information, please visit https://www.seclore.com/

Published: 01 May 2024, 12:03 PM IST
