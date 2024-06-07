SMEs Get Boost as Holani Group Raises ₹184 Crores for Dedicated Fund
The company's focused approach and deep understanding of the SME landscape enable it to identify promising businesses with high growth potential in SME segment, The fund to contribute to the growth of the SME ecosystem.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a ₹ 300 crores SME focused fund launched on Apr 27th, 2024, at Jaipur and promoted by a renowned name in the investing realm -- The Holani Group – has received ₹ 184 crores till May 27th, 2024, one month of its launch.