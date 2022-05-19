Spume NFT Marketplace Is Helping Industries Adopt Blockchain Technology

The world is in a major state of flux, from the industrial revolution to the digital revolution. And now, the blockchain revolution is ushering in a new era. From all indications, a decentralized future is on the horizon for all industries powered by blockchain technology. The idea behind decentralization is to eliminate a single power structure from running everything. Instead, in these communities, everyone has an equal say and votes on decisions that affect them all, or at least, that’s how it should be. Spume is leading this transformation by helping industries leverage blockchain technology and decentralize their organizations and infrastructure.

