Steve Papermaster: Forging an AI Alliance - Why India, the Gulf, and the US Can Lead the Future
Steve Papermaster envisions a strong collaboration between India, the Gulf region, and the United States to shape the future of AI responsibly, leveraging their unique strengths for global benefit.
Steve Papermaster, a seasoned entrepreneur with over four decades of experience in fostering innovation ecosystems, sees a unique opportunity on the horizon. His vision? A powerful collaboration between India, the Gulf region, and the United States, shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI). "By combining their strengths, these three regions can ensure AI is a force for good, addressing global challenges and improving lives worldwide," Papermaster asserts.