Tata AIA Investment Plans: Performance delivery, right from the start
In March 2023, Tata AIA launched the Sustainability Equity Fund which aims to generate capital appreciation in the long term by investing in companies that adopt sustainable or Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) friendly practices
Mumbai, 15 March, 2024: Driven by its core value of consumer obsession, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading life insurers, has introduced a host of funds, over time, for the benefit of consumers. One can avail of these funds through the company’s unique Investment-Linked Plans (ILPs), ULIPs, and market-linked health plans, to generate wealth in the long term and ensure protection cover for loved ones. From capitalizing on small caps and emerging opportunities to investing in sustainably conscious companies, the spectrum of these funds is versatile.
Tata AIA's investment philosophy reflects an unwavering commitment to policyholders, focusing on delivering superior, consistent, and risk-adjusted long-term returns, driven by a bottom-up stock-picking strategy. Notably, 95.25% of the rated Asset Under Management (AUM) of Tata AIA is rated 4 star or 5 stars on a 5-year basis as of January 31st, 2024, by Morningstar Ratings*, the global benchmark. As of February 2024, the total Asset Under Management is INR 96,532 Cr