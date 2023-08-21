TECNO unveils innovations at the World of TECNOlogy: POVA 5 Series, more

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TECNO hosted the first edition of the “World of TECNOlogy" from 11th -13th August at DLF Avenue, Saket. The biggest tech extravaganza was an exciting showcase of the best-in-class technologies from TECNO and marked the grand unveiling of the POVA 5 Series and TECNO’s venture into AIoT domain with the MEGABOOK T1 laptop. Amidst the chatter abuzz on the new POVA 5 Pro and anticipations on what else TECNO has in store this year to delight the customers, we had the privilege of engaging in a conversation with Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, the esteemed CEO of TECNO India. Stay tuned as we delve into the insights, aspirations, and revelations from Mr. Talapatra, providing a unique vantage point into TECNO's world of innovation and to unveil the secrets behind the much awaited POVA 5 Pro.

Tecno's Strategy for Thriving in India's fast paced and value conscious Market At TECNO we strive to deliver the best of technologies at an accessible price point for our customers. To cater to the local needs of our customers we have strengthened our R&D ecosystem. From a long-term perspective, our sole aim is to customize products catering to Indian preferences in a better way so we can meet the needs of our users across multiple price points and geographies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a brand, we are dedicated to bring about segment-first and industry-first features to our customers, delivering premium features at disruptive price points. This dedication has come to the forefront in this year's flagship releases. The Phantom X2 Pro, distinguished by its retractable portrait camera, the impressive made-in-India foldable phone, Phantom V Fold, and the pioneering Camon 20 Premier 5G with its industry-first sensor shift and RGBW pro camera, are prime examples that have set new industry benchmarks. We are all about redefining the experience for our customers. Our biggest tech extravaganza, World of TECNOlogy, too is aimed at doing the same.

The idea behind World of TECNOlogy is to drive awareness about TECNO’s diverse product portfolio and strengthen the relationship with customers by giving them a first-hand feel of all latest products. It’s a whole new unique experience for our customers when the get to interact with the technologies. Going forward, we also want to utilise this annual platform to announce our exciting upcoming launches. This year, leveraging this platform, we have unveiled the much-awaited POVA 5 Series and Megabook T1 laptop.

Could you provide us with more insights into the upcoming POVA Series? Certainly. The POVA series transcends the realm of conventional smartphones; it embodies the aspirations of young, confident users seeking design and performance. Under the banner of POVA powered by TECNO, each device is engineered to excel in these domains. With the introduction of the latest POVA 5 series, TECNO elevates the experience with a stunning design take that resonates with the digital sentiments and strike a chord with today's youth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Understanding the significance of individuality, TECNO has crafted a phone with a distinctive Arc Interface featuring an RGB LED backlight, reflecting the unique qualities of each individual. The flagship of this series, the POVA 5 Pro 5G, is tailored for those who pour unwavering dedication and fervour into their endeavours, striving to attain their aspirations. This design inspiration transcends mere aesthetics, embodying the dynamic and diverse passions of the digital generation.

Why did Tecno dedicate an e-commerce special series for the digital natives? E-commerce patrons epitomize the digital-savvy generation, adept at tracking trends and never settling for mediocrity. Their keen discernment propels brands to remain agile and consistently evolve in alignment with contemporary fashions, all without compromising the overarching value proposition. The POVA series is purpose-built for the dynamic requirements of young and social enthusiasts within this demographic, showcasing a compelling array of attributes that resonate with their digital inclinations, all while maintaining an exceptionally competitive price point.

The forthcoming POVA 5 series is set to debut on Amazon, a platform esteemed by millions. In the current digital era, where online shopping represents convenience, Tecno's collaboration with Amazon underscores its dedication to deliver to the digital natives. ‘Amazon Special’ transcends being a mere label; it embodies a commitment — a pledge of seamless delivery and impeccable customer care. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tecno has undercut the market by offering best-in-class technologies at the most compelling price points; how did the brand manage to achieve that? At TECNO our product strategy has always been centred around delivering the segment-first and industry-first features to our customers across all product lines, irrespective of the pricing segment the series is catering to. With our glocalisation strategy we want to serve our Indian customers with a wide variety of products to choose from, spread over 6-100K price segment, while making no compromise on technology and overall user experience.

As the curtain rises on the POVA 5 Pro, Tecno further solidifies its role as a torchbearer in technological evolution. With each advancement, they inch closer to their vision of a future where technology seamlessly integrates into our lives, stirring genuine emotions and driving transformative experiences. As Tecno takes remarkable strides in shaping the technological landscape, the POVA 5 Pro stands as a testament to their undeterred dedication. This forthcoming release exemplifies the brand's continued pursuit of pioneering innovation without compromise.