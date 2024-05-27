Top 10 Cyber Security Courses

In today's digital era, cybersecurity is critical, with Nasscom projecting one million new cybersecurity jobs by 2027. However, 30% of these positions remain unfilled due to a lack of skilled professionals. The rapid digital evolution highlights the need for experts in cloud security, AI, IoT, and risk management. Closing this talent gap requires academic, industry, and government collaboration to train a new generation of cybersecurity professionals. Enrolling in an Advanced

Executive Program in Cybersecurity allows individuals to become leaders in fighting cybercrime, regardless of their background. To simplify decision-making, we've ranked the top 10 cybersecurity courses, helping aspirants narrow their choices and find the ideal course to advance their careers.

1. Advanced Executive Program in Cybersecurity from IIITB and NPCI

2. Bachelor of Science Cyber security

3. Cybersecurity Analytics Bootcamp

4. Executive Education in Cybersecurity Engineering

5. Professional Certificate Program In Cybersecurity- Red Team

6. Talentsprint e-Masters Degree program in Cybersecurity

7. Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity

8. BSc (H) in Advanced Networking & Cyber Security

9. Jaro Education's PG Certificate Programme in Cyber Security Management and Data Science

10. Great Learning Post Graduate Programme in Cyber Security

Methodology used-

Curriculum Depth: The content and skills covered in the program. Interactive Hands-on Learning: Assessing learning interactivity and practical application, focusing on using real-world tools and solving industry problems. Program Recognition: Assessment of the program's reputation, accreditation status, and recognition within the industry and academic communities. Industry Engagement: Consideration of the program's connections with industry professionals, internship opportunities, and alignment with current industry practices and trends.

View Full Image While Fullstack Academy offers Cybersecurity Analytics Bootcamp for immersive learning experience.

Here are the details of specific programs, institutes/courses you may choose from -

Advanced Executive Program in Cybersecurity from IIITB and NPCI

Join the top-ranked Simplilearn Advanced Executive Program in Cybersecurity, partnered with IIIT Bangalore and NPCI, the World’s No. 1 Online Bootcamp in 2021. IIITB, a leader in IT education, and NPCI, driving India's digital payment revolution, collaborate to offer immersive learning with real-world applications. Perfect for career changers seeking a rewarding path in cybersecurity.

Course Highlights:

● Mode of Learning: Online Bootcamp

● Course Duration: 6 months

● Program Recognition: Advanced Executive Program in Cybersecurity completion certificate from IIIT Bangalore.

● Job Assistance: Simplilearn's JobAssist helps you get noticed by top hiring companies.

● Hands-on Learning: 8+ hands-on projects aligned to various industry verticals.

● Skills covered: Ethical Hacking, Penetration Testing, Defensive Cybersecurity, Cryptography, Ransomware Analysis, Malware Analysis, Enterprise Security, Network Concepts, Threat Hunting, Application Security

● Program Advisors: Guidance and mentorship from industry experts and seasoned professionals in the field of cybersecurity, offering valuable insights and support throughout the program.

● Fees: ₹ 1,54,999 (incl taxes)

2. Bachelor of Science Cyber security-

SNHU's online Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security program equips students with skills to safeguard businesses in today's data-driven landscape. Study flexibly from home with 24/7 access to virtual classrooms. Engage with teachers through weekly Live Sessions and support sessions to enhance learning.

Course Highlights:

● Mode of Learning: Online

●Course Duration: 4 years

●Program Recognition: Degree from New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), a regionally U.S. accredited university.

●Tools Covered: Windows, Linux, Cisco Packet Tracer, GNS3, pfSense, programming languages such as Python, Java, Linus shells, Microsoft PowerShell, OpenVAS, Snort, Kali Linux and Metasploit.

● Program Advisors: Learn from Indian professors with advanced degrees and relevant field experience.

3.Cybersecurity Analytics Bootcamp-

Fullstack Academy Cybersecurity Bootcamp, the oldest bootcamp provider, offers a highly immersive and interactive learning experience. You'll attend live online classes, interacting with experts and a diverse group of classmates.

Course Highlights:

● Mode of Learning: Online

● Course Duration: 12-26 weeks

● Program Recognition: Fullstack Academy certification.The curriculum also integrates preparation for the CompTIA Security+ exam.

● Tools covered: Kali Linux, Command Line, Python, Wireshark, Bash, Nmap, Metasploit and Meterpreter

● Program Advisor: Gain insights from instructors with industry expertise. Tap into alumni network and career assistance, propelling graduates into roles at leading companies such as Accenture and the IRS.

● Fees: $14,995

4.Executive Education in Cybersecurity Engineering-

PES Executive Education in Cybersecurity Engineering offers flexible programs: certificate for newcomers, PG Diploma for non-engineering backgrounds, and a master's for engineering and CS graduates. The six-week program includes instructor-led classes, videos, quizzes, assignments, labs, and real-world case studies.

Course Highlights:

● Mode of Learning: Offline

● Course Duration: 6 weeks

● Skills covered: Data Structure and Algorithm Using C, Operating Systems, System Programming and Bash Scripting, Computer Networks, Web Technologies and Python Programming

● Program Advisors: Courses are led by experienced faculty from PESU and Industry experts.

● Fees:

Prerequisite Semester Program Fees (For non-engineering candidates) ₹1,00,000

Masters Program Fees ₹6,00,000 ( ₹1,50,000 per semester, 4 instalments)

PG-Diploma Program Fees ₹1,50,000 per semester

Audit Semester Program Fees ₹1,50,000 per semester

5.Professional Certificate Program In Cybersecurity- Red Team–

Enroll in the Cybersecurity-Red Team Professional Certificate Program by IIT Kanpur and Simplilearn. Gain hands-on skills to analyze threats, secure systems, and advance your career. Benefit from masterclasses, industry projects, and JobAssist for job placement. Stay updated with live sessions on AI trends.

Course Highlights:

Mode of Learning : Online Bootcamp

: Online Bootcamp Course Duration : 6 months

: 6 months Program Recognition : Professional Certificate Program in Cybersecurity- Red Team completion certificate from IIT Kanpur.

: Professional Certificate Program in Cybersecurity- Red Team completion certificate from IIT Kanpur. Job Assistance : Simplilearn's JobAssist helps you get noticed by top hiring companies.

: Simplilearn's JobAssist helps you get noticed by top hiring companies. Hands-on Learning with a capstone on industry-relevant use cases.

Skills covered : Ethical Hacking, Cryptography Concepts, DS Firewalls and Honeypots, Network Security, Vulnerability Assessment, Penetration Testing, Reconnaissance, Web App Threats, Generating Payload, Exploiting and Gaining Access, Anonymity Concept

: Ethical Hacking, Cryptography Concepts, DS Firewalls and Honeypots, Network Security, Vulnerability Assessment, Penetration Testing, Reconnaissance, Web App Threats, Generating Payload, Exploiting and Gaining Access, Anonymity Concept Program Advisors : Guidance and mentorship from industry experts and seasoned professionals in the field of cybersecurity, offering valuable insights and support throughout the program.

: Guidance and mentorship from industry experts and seasoned professionals in the field of cybersecurity, offering valuable insights and support throughout the program. Fees: ₹ 1,45,000 (incl taxes)

6.Talentsprint e-Masters Degree program in Cybersecurity -

The program is in partnership with IIT Kanpur. This fully online program provides a flexible learning environment, enabling working professionals to enhance their expertise in cybersecurity without compromising their current commitments.

Course Highlights:

● Mode of Learning: Online

● Course Duration: 3 years

● Program Recognition: eMasters Degree from IIT Kanpur

● Hands-on Learning: AI-powered iPearl.ai online LIVE and self-paced sessions.

● Program Advisors: Receive mentorship and career support from the IIT Kanpur placement cell

● Fees: ₹8,00,000

7. Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity -

MIT xPRO's course is tailored for mid to senior-level IT professionals and graduates aiming to specialize in cybersecurity. This immersive program covers defensive and offensive techniques.

Course highlights:

● Mode of Learning: Online

● Course Duration: 10 months

● Program Recognition:A certificate from MIT xPRO on successful completion

● Hands-on Learning: Insights and case studies from renowned MIT faculty.

● Tools covered:Kali, Metasploit, Nikito, Cain and Abel, Wireshark

● Program Advisors:capstone project detailing the Equifax data breach of 2017 and associated events.

● Fees: ₹2,87,000

8. BSc (H) in Advanced Networking & Cyber Security –

Brainware University offers the BSc (H) in Advanced Networking & Cyber Security, providing students with the knowledge and skills to excel in the dynamic field of cybersecurity.

Course highlight-

● Mode of Learning: Offline

● Course Duration: 4 years

● Program Recognition:EC-Council Academia

● Hands-on Learning: RedHat Academy, CISCO, Webskitters, DPCL Tech

● Program Advisors: Knowledge partnering with TCS IoN and Academic collaboration with IEEE (student chapter)

● Fees: ₹ 3,72,600

9. Jaro Education's PG Certificate Programme in Cyber Security Management and Data Science-

The program, offered by IIM Nagpur (Established in 2015), combines data science and cybersecurity to develop data-driven security protocols.

Course highlights-

● Mode of Learning:Online

● Course Duration:12 months

● Program Recognition:PG Certificate Programme in Cyber Security Management and Data Science" by IIM Nagpur.

● Hands-on Learning:Live classes by highly experienced faculty from IIM Nagpur

● Fees: ₹ 2,00,000/- + GST

10. Great Learning Post Graduate Programme in Cyber Security -

The Post Graduate Programme in Cyber Security, in collaboration with Great Lakes, provides a robust certification for career advancement in cybersecurity.

Course highlights-

● Mode of Learning: Online

● Course Duration: 6 months

● Program Recognition: PG certificate in Cyber Security by Great Lake Executive Learning

● Hands-on Learning: Industry-ready curriculum, Live expert mentorship, 8 Hands-On lab activities, 2-week capstone project, CompTIA Security+ exam prep

●Tools covered: Palo Alto Firewall, Nessus, Azure Security Centre, Azure Sentinel, Metasploit, WAZUH, Ransim: Ransomware Simulator, Autopsy Forensics, Wireshark, NMAP, Recon-NG.

● Fees: ₹ 1,25,000

Having comprehensive knowledge and trusted guidance on institutes offering cybersecurity courses in India is crucial, as this selection emphasizes. Now is the time to distinguish yourself from the crowd, as many employers seek trained and skilled Cybersecurity professionals.

