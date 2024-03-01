Trinity Infratech Partners with Seetu Kohli to Bring One-of-a-Kind Residences Furnished with Versace Homes to Gurgaon

Trinity Infratech , an upcoming and eminent real estate developer gaining traction for its innovative and future-forward vision, has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Seetu Kohli Home to introduce exclusive Versace Home furnished residences in Gurgaon, the millennium city of India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the luxury real estate landscape of the region, promising unparalleled opulence and sophistication.

Seetu Kohli, a prominent name in India's design fraternity, brings her impeccable taste and vision to this project, ensuring that every aspect of the residences exudes elegance and luxury. With her expertise in creating bespoke interiors that blend contemporary aesthetics with timeless charm, Seetu Kohli is set to elevate the living experience of these residences furnished with Versace Home.

When asked about this newfound partnership, Seetu Kohli mentioned, "I have represented the most glorious brands of furniture in India for the last 20 years. It has been a herculean task to look for the right project to furnish it with my brands. I am delighted to say that I feel absolute synergy with the Trinity team in terms of both the ideation and the vision to bring to fruition an exemplary project which will raise the bar of interiors and real estate in India. I have collaborated with them both for designing and furnishing it with my gorgeous brand Versace Home which I’m bringing to India in the next few months. The project will have the avant-garde Italian fare and will integrate fashion and luxury to offer a global experience to the clients. India is poised to be the top destination for setting the highest International standards and this project will set the ball rolling for the same and is an endeavor to take forward the vision of esteemed Prime Minister for our country."

Versace Home, renowned worldwide for its distinctive style and exquisite craftsmanship, is synonymous with luxury and prestige. Each piece of furniture and décor reflects the brand's iconic design ethos, characterized by bold patterns, sumptuous materials, and meticulous attention to detail. By integrating Versace Home furnishings into these residences, Trinity Infratech and Seetu Kohli Home aim to redefine luxury living in Gurgaon, offering discerning buyers a lifestyle beyond compare.

The partnership between Trinity Infratech and Seetu Kohli Home to bring residences furnished with Versace Home promises to set new standards in luxury real estate development, combining innovative design, impeccable craftsmanship, and unmatched attention to detail. From lavish living rooms to opulent bedrooms and chic dining spaces, each corner of these residences will showcase the epitome of luxury living, creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience for residents.

Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity Infratech, said, "Our marquee project slated to launch this summer will be one of the very few branded projects in our country, reinforcing our commitment to bring one-of-a-kind, extremely unique projects to the market. The Trinity team and I are beyond excited to partner with Seetu Kohli for this exciting new journey and we can’t wait to bring a new era of luxury on Dwarka Expressway."

Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity Infratech, further remarked how Dwarka Expressway is emerging as Gurgaon's Sheikh Zayed Road; and highlighted how this development will pave the way for ultra-luxury developments throughout the Dwarka Expressway stretch.

