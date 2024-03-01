Trinity Infratech Partners with Seetu Kohli to Bring One-of-a-Kind Residences Furnished with Versace Homes to Gurgaon
Trinity Infratech, an upcoming and eminent real estate developer gaining traction for its innovative and future-forward vision, has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Seetu Kohli Home to introduce exclusive Versace Home furnished residences in Gurgaon, the millennium city of India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the luxury real estate landscape of the region, promising unparalleled opulence and sophistication.