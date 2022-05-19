Ultimate Guide to RoboApe - New Cryptocurrency Aiming to Have Financial Future

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To invest in RBA you will need to head to the project's website and sign up for the presale. Once you have signed up the process is fairly straightforward. You will need to purchase a cryptocurrency beforehand to exchange for RBA.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have created a new trend in the world of cryptocurrency. Now, there are hundreds of different meme coins trying to repeat the success of the canine counterparts. RoboApe (RBA) is the latest meme coin to be released with the token locked in a presale period. Is RBA another flash in the pan or does it have the capabilities to reach the heights of DOGE and SHIB?
RoboApe (RBA) is a brand new meme token with plans to revolutionise the cryptocurrency space. RBA is an ERC20 token developed on the Ethereum (ETH) network. As a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), RoboApe aims to be a community-driven project that offers many forms of utility including:
DeFi - Users will be able to earn rewards in return for lending collateral for liquidity to the network. The RBA token plans to be the driving force for all crypto and meme enthusiasts.
DEX - RoboApe Swap will provide a native swapping mechanism that enables cross-chain exchanging of the RBA token with popular blockchains.
Education - The RoboApe academy aims to bring together crypto experts and newbies in understanding the technology that the blockchain brings. This will come via an ecosystem of informative articles and videos as well as the latest news and discussions within the crypto world.
NFTs - The RoboApe NFT marketplace could provide an exciting new platform to buy, sell and trade NFTs with RBA gas fees costing next to nothing. The whitepaper also states that future NFT minting events may take place on the platform.
eSports - RoboApe plans to bring the popular eSports phenomenon to web 3.0 by hosting special events and tournaments within the sports and gaming sectors. From this, prize pools and rewards could entice users to flock to the network.
Who Made The RoboApe Token?
From our research, it looks as if the development team have decided to remain anonymous. However, the whitepaper indicates that the team will be working alongside the community to advance the entire RoboApe ecosystem. Three key avenues have been highlighted, these are:
Developing Smart Contracts - The developers will continue to create smart contracts to enable the RoboApe DeFi space to mint new NFTs during the minting events. Alongside this, they will work efficiently to ensure that any upgrades to the blockchain are handled quickly and bug-free
Developing Applications - The whitepaper states that the developers will create a plethora of blockchain games as well as mobile and web 3.0 decentralised applications (dApps) to provide the community with an abundance of choice whilst using the network.
Platform Improvements - As the network grows over time, the developers will remain active to ensure that the ecosystem runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible.
Is RoboApe Legitimate?
From all the data we have managed to find on RoboApe we believe that the project is legitimate and not a scam. As with any unknown cryptocurrency, it's important to be vigilant when researching the project. The whitepaper for RoboApe is one of the best we’ve ever seen. It indicates a well planned out roadmap as well as going into detail about how it plans to execute those goals. Each section of the whitepaper is clear and easy to understand showing us that the team have put a lot of effort into producing it.
How Do I Buy RoboApe?
To invest in RBA you will need to head to the project's website and sign up for the presale. Once you have signed up the process is fairly straightforward. You will need to purchase a cryptocurrency beforehand to exchange for RBA. Once you have completed the presale sign up process you will be able to track your tokens' progress on a members-only part of the website via a dashboard.
Final Thoughts
RoboApe looks like it possesses all the capabilities to become a meme coin that is talked about in the future. Whether it can achieve similar success to DOGE and SHIB remains to be seen. We do not believe that this token is a scam as it is currently going through an audit by the cryptocurrency security audit provider Certik. An investment at this early stage could be a great step towards financial freedom but as with any cryptocurrency, only invest money that you are comfortable with losing.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.
The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.
Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute financial advice.