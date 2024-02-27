Ultimate Showdown: Tata Nexon vs. Hyundai Venue - Which Offers Better Value?

Two cars stand out for their combination of features and cost in the very competitive small SUV market. The Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon are notable cars in the automobile market. Both offer optimum features and flexible price brackets. It is thus important to analyse the advantages and disadvantages of both cars. This can help to understand which provides a better value.

The Aesthetics and Features

The appeal lies not just in the look. Each side of the car and every corner of the interiors are feature-rich to offer a comfortable driving experience.

Exteriors

The Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon both have beautiful exteriors. The Venue radiates a more urban and contemporary appeal. The Nexon has a powerful and muscular attitude with Tata's Impact Design 2.0 concept. Choosing between the two ultimately comes down to personal taste. The Venue appealing to city dwellers with its modern appearance, and the Nexon is appealing to those looking for a tougher look.

Venue Nexon From the outside, the Venue's sculpted body lines, split headlamp configuration, and cascading grille all draw attention to Hyundai's unique design language. The freshly revised front grille with chrome accents makes it look bolder than before. The Nexon's powerful stance, humanity line grille and striking LED DRLs give it an aggressive and contemporary appearance. With its completely revised exterior, the Tata Nexon facelift makes the SUV appear from an utterly other generation. The fog lamps and LED projector headlamps are housed in the sturdy bumper.

Interiors

Both cars have well-appointed interiors with lots of legroom and comfy seats when you step inside. The Nexon uses high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. The Venue provides a user-friendly infotainment system and an abundance of technological options. Features like Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity suite can persuade tech-savvy consumers to choose it.

Venue Nexon The clean and modern interior of the Hyundai Venue was designed with urban living requirements in mind. The cabin has several cutting-edge technical equipment installed. It includes high-quality materials and cosy seats. The interior of the Tata Nexon is remarkable. It features a well-built cabin with lots of passenger space and premium materials. There has been an improvement in technology, quality, and usefulness. The dashboard is ergonomically built, and there are user-friendly entertainment functions

Analysing Fuel and Gearbox Variants

The Nexon and Venue have strong engines appropriate for city driving and highway travel. The Nexon has a selection of petrol and diesel engines. Its sophisticated suspension system offers a smooth ride. Its Revotron engine and accurate steering make navigating through confined situations easy. A variety of powertrain options are available for the Venue. It has a fuel-efficient diesel engine and a turbocharged petrol engine. It is equally smooth to drive, even on bumpy roads.

Feature Venue Nexon Mileage 17.52 Km/l 17.40 Km/l Engine 1197 cc 1199 cc Max Power (PS) 82@6000 118@5500 Max Torque (Nm) 114@4000 170@1750-4000 Gear Box 5 Speed 5 Speed

Safety Offerings

Both cars put their occupants' safety first with various active and passive safety systems.

All Nexon models come standard with six airbags and ABS with EBD. They also feature rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat fixings. For added peace of mind, the higher trim levels of the Nexon also come equipped with technologies like hill hold control and electronic stability control.

The Venue has an extensive array of safety features as well. These are rear parking cameras with sensors and electronic stability control. It also features a hill assist control along with six airbags. The Venue demonstrates Hyundai's dedication to safety. It also offers tyre pressure monitoring and vehicle stability management.

Value for Money

Cost and total value offer are generally the deciding factors.

The Nexon has an advantage with its aggressive price approach and greater features and space for the money. Tata's sturdy construction and industry-best safety features make the Nexon an even more alluring option. There are fifty-four different variations, and the Tata Nexon price ranges from Rs. 9.17 L to Rs. 18.36 L (on-road price Delhi). It is significantly costlier compared to the Tata Punch top model price. The Punch is a highly bought car from the brand.

Conversely, although the Venue has a slightly higher price tag, its luxurious interior, cutting-edge technological features, and exceptional safety qualities make it worth the extra money. There are sixteen options available at a flexible pricing range of Rs. 8.90 L to Rs. 15.77 L. The pricing is at par with the Hyundai Exter on road price, making it a more challenging choice. The Venue's appeal is further enhanced by Hyundai's exceptional resale value and first-rate after-sales care, guaranteeing purchasers a hassle-free ownership experience.

Conclusion

Both the Venue and the Nexon are strong competitors. Each provides a special combination of features and affordability. Its cutting-edge technology and elegant appearance distinguish the Venue. The Nexon is impressive due to its rugged design and affordable price. The decision between the two ultimately comes down to personal priorities and tastes. Both cars present strong arguments for being the best value in their respective classes.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!