VCs Wane, Alternatives Gain: Velocity Deploys over INR 600 Cr to Empower D2C and Ecommerce Firms
Velocity is India’s largest revenue-based financing platform, dedicated to empowering D2C and ecommerce brands with flexible, and founder-friendly financing solutions.
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India
- VC funding surged from 2019 to 2021, hitting an all-time high at 22.5 Bn USD, then sharply fell to USD 3.8Bn in H1 CY23.
- Despite this slowdown in VC funding, D2C and eCommerce GMV in India continue to grow by 41% YoY.
- Alternate financiers stepped up to fill the gap, deployed over INR 500 Cr in the last six months, with Velocity alone contributing INR 220 Cr.
The eCommerce industry is on the cusp of a record-breaking year, poised for a strong festive season. According to Velocity’s proprietary data aggregated across 3500+ businesses, ecommerce has grown by 41% in the July to September 2023 quarter compared to the same quarter in 2022 and 25% quarter on quarter. Refer to Figure 1.