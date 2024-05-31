Ever wondered how some of the meanest machines or simplest contraptions that you use in your daily life were made? The Great Indian Factory is a documentary-format-based show that gives an inside look at India’s manufacturing sector, capturing the inner workings of various companies. The show is in its second season and airing on Discovery Channel and streaming on Discovery+. In the upcoming episode, viewers will have the opportunity to peek behind the curtains of Skoda Auto India's cutting-edge production plant. This captivating feature promises to unravel the intricate process of crafting some of the world's safest cars, showcasing the meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to safety.

Partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery, Skoda Auto India opens its doors to reveal the synergistic fusion of innovation and precision that drives its operations. Viewers will be able to witness firsthand how Skoda's dedication to safety earned its Kushaq and Slavia models the prestigious five-star Global NCAP rating for adult and child protection, a testament to its unwavering commitment to passenger safety.

Commenting on the episode, Tanaz Mehta, Head of Ad Sales, South Asia - Warner Bros. Discovery, says, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we believe in authentic storytelling that resonates with our audience. 'The Great Indian Factory, Season 2' featuring Skoda Auto India aligns with our commitment to showcasing the incredible narratives behind challenging tasks and the hands that bring them to life."



From the press shop to the body shop and beyond, each stage of production is meticulously orchestrated to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety. With 242 state-of-the-art robots leading the assembly process, every Skoda car is meticulously crafted to perfection.



As the episode unfolds, viewers will be taken on a mesmerizing journey through Skoda's manufacturing milestones from the initial fabrication to the massive assembly line. The episode also traces Skoda's remarkable journey in India, showcasing the intricate process of assembling a car from scratch.

Experience the journey of the Indian car manufacturing industry and discover the secrets of Skoda Auto India's factory in The Great Indian Factory Skoda show. Streaming Now on D+

About The Great Indian Factory Show

"The Great Indian Factory" is a captivating docuseries streaming on Discovery+, offering an inside look at the innovative and expansive industrial landscape of India. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the country's most impressive factories, showcasing the cutting-edge technology, intricate processes, and dedicated workforce that drive India's manufacturing sector. From the production of everyday essentials to the creation of high-tech gadgets, "The Great Indian Factory" highlights the scale and diversity of Indian industry, providing a fascinating glimpse into the machinery and minds powering one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

