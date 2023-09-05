Wedding Diaries by Hilton – A show studded with stars & celebrations at DoubleTree by Hilton Agra2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The successful event was ideated & led by Shyam Kumar, General Manager at the hotel
DoubleTree by Hilton in Agra recently hosted the inaugural "Wedding Diaries by Hilton show" marking a significant milestone for Hilton India. This star-studded event illuminated the city of Agra with the presence of renowned celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Mallika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diana Penty, and over 30 supermodels who graced the runway for some of India's top designers.