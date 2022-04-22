What Are All the Government Competitive Exams After Engineering?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Government jobs are considered the most prestigious and secure jobs in the country. Engineers are in high demand in the government sector due to their technical skills and knowledge. There are many competitive exams that help you get into the job that you desire but you need patience, and dedicated hours of preparation. Alongside, credible updates and information will reduce your search burden and stay updated with the latest notifications. The websites like Freejobalert.com, Fresherslive.com, Drona.in, Jagranjosh.com are some of the authentic sources for the Govt exam and job-related information.
In this article, you can find the top competitive exams that you can appear for after engineering.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam involves a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science.
Age Limit: There is also no age limit.
Syllabus of the exam: English, numerical and technical ability, engineering mathematics is only valid for certain disciplines.
Examination Dates: Usually conducted in the first half of February. However, the registrations for the same start from the month of August.
RBI Grade B Exam
Yet another competitive and toughest exam is Reserve Bank of India Grade B. The exam difficulty level of the RBI Assistant Prelims Shift 1 Exam ranges from easy to moderate. The selection process for this grade is very competitive, and only the most qualified officers are chosen.
Age Limit : From 21 years to 30 years.
Syllabus of the exam: Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and English
Examination Dates: The prelims are usually held around March, and the main exams are in May.
PSU Exam
Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) is a government-owned corporation or enterprise in India. PSUs are divided into two categories: Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and State Public Sector Enterprises (SPSEs). CPSEs are companies where the majority shareholding is with the Central Government, while in the case of SPSEs, the majority shareholding is with the State Government.
Age Limit: The age limit is 22 to 40 years.
Syllabus of the exam: General English, general aptitude and reasoning, general knowledge, and current affairs.
Examination Dates: Conducts exams from the month of May to September so that the final year students can be included.
SSC Junior Engineer Exam
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination is conducted by the SSC in order to fill up the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations of the Government of India.
Age Limit: Can range up to 30 years.
Syllabus of the exam:
Tier-I - General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.
Tier-II - Technical Subjects (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical Engineering). Candidates have to choose any one subject as their Technical Subject.
Examination Dates: Tier-1 is usually conducted in the month of March, while Tier-2 is held around September.
UPSC Exam
Indian Administrative Services (IAS) is the premier administrative service of the Government of India. It is a central civil service cadre. It provides three all-India services: the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Police Service, and the Indian Forest Service. There is an all India exam held for the IAS, which is governed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Age Limit: 21 to 32 years.
Syllabus: General studies in the preliminary exams and the mains have general studies clubbed with optional subjects.
Exam Dates: This year, Preliminary exams are scheduled for June, and the mains are in September.
ISRO Exam
One of the toughest exams to clear, ISRO are central government jobs that require scientists who have pursued engineering for the important aspect of research and development of major projects. ISRO conducts exams for recruitment to all posts in the organization.
Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years.
Syllabus: Arithmetic & Reasoning, English, and stream-specific.
Exam Dates: The exams are usually held in the first quarter of the year.
RRB Exam
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams are conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards to recruit eligible candidates for various posts in the Indian Railways. There are a huge number of students who aim for jobs in railways that offer exciting allowances and benefits.
Age Limit: 18 years to 36 years
Syllabus: Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and English.
Exam dates: The exam dates for RRB Group D are usually in July, while RRB NTPC has its first exam in December, and the second follows in May.
NDA Exam
One of the most prestigious jobs for which engineering students have a keen passion is defense forces. The National Defence Academy at Pune has aspiring candidates appearing in huge numbers to get selected for the defense forces.
Eligibility: Strictly between 16 to 19 years.
Syllabus: Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The GAT includes English and the other on general knowledge.
Exam Dates: The exam dates usually fall in the months of April and September
Conclusion
Hence, glancing at the various job opportunities for engineering students, there is tremendous scope. The base on engineering will certainly broaden the horizon for candidates and help them secure multiple types of government jobs.
Author Bio
Ajay Jayavarapu
Ajay, a reader, and writer who is very much interested in exploring the world through reading and traveling. He is a professional content writer who dives into the content for providing a clear vision through the words to readers.
