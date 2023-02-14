What Makes ‘Circular Angle’ Stand Out From The Rest?
The goal of Circular Angle is to provide simple, honest, and effective solutions for all business challenges
Circular Angle is a business strategy consulting firm that offers a wide range of services to help businesses tackle the challenges they face in today's fast-paced and competitive world. Founded by visionary leader Prasant Karmalkar in 2011, the firm has its headquarters in Thane, Maharashtra, and offices in Pune, Bangalore, and Australia. The goal of Circular Angle is to provide simple, honest, and effective solutions for all business challenges.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×