Where To Watch 'Retribution' (2023) Online Streaming Here's How

Action movie villains still can't seem to figure out that messing with Liam Neeson and his children is a bad idea, as the movie star is set to return with another action spectacle this year with Retribution. Coming courtesy of the producers of Non-Stop and The Commuter, we've already seen Neeson fight terrorists on a plane in Non-Stop and battle mysterious manipulators in The Commuter. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor will be embarking on yet another high-octane adventure via another form of transportation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The clock is ticking for Liam Neeson in his latest action movie Retribution, another foray into the genre for the popular actor whose career's second act has seen him star in a number of these explosive titles, including Taken, The Grey, Non-Stop and 2022's Blacklight.

While Retribution doesn't have the cache as some of the other big summer blockbuster movies, you should probably never bet against Neeson on delivering a satisfyingly entertaining action movie.

Liam Neeson has always been synonymous with gritty dramas and action thrillers, but in recent years, the latter seems to have become the Taken star's go-to genre. The trend continues as the Academy Award-nominated actor is all set to star in the upcoming action thriller Retribution (2023), scheduled to arrive later this week. A remake of the 2015 Spanish film El Desconocido, the film stars Neeson as a finance professional and father, Matt Turner, who is driving his kids to school on a regular day when he gets a mysterious call threatening his and his children’s lives. The film also features Neeson's Schindler’s List co-star Embeth Davidtz in the role of Turner's wife, as well as The Watcher’s Noma Dumezweni, Wonder Woman’s Lilly Aspell, Scream VI’s Jack Champion, Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine, and A Doll’s House’s Arian Moayed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neeson has appeared in several action thrillers, some of which are quite similar to Retribution, where he is either trapped in a situation where he must commit a crime to save himself or his loved ones, or he is out to exact revenge for threats to his loved ones. The actor recently marked his 100th film with Marlowe.

Retribution is directed by Nimród Antal with Chris Salmanpour as the screenwriter. Hungarian-American filmmaker Antal is known for exploring dark and menacing themes and is best known for previously making Vacancy and Predators, as well as directing select episodes of Stranger Things and Servant. With everything we've seen of the movie in the trailers, the upcoming Liam Neeson-starrer is expected to be quite a thrilling film. And with Retribution's premiere just around the corner, here's your guide to where, when, and how you can watch Retribution.

When is Retribution Coming Out? Liam Neeson and his on-screen children are set to go on the drive of their lives by the end of the Summer, with Retribution slated to release on Friday, August 25, 2023. This will give the action film some modest competition, as the week before will also feature DC's Blue Beetle and the raunchy dog comedy Strays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is Retribution Coming to Movie Theaters? Distributed by Lionsgate Films, Retribution will indeed release in theaters, coinciding with other much-awaited films like The Retirement Plan and Gran Turismo, both of which are getting their wide releases on the same day.

Is Retribution Going to Be Streaming Online? At this time, there is no news about the streaming release of Retribution. Like most theatrical releases, the new action thriller will also probably be available to stream in a few weeks/months from the premiere. As a Lionsgate Film, the film will likely arrive on Lionsgate Play at some point. But considering the company’s deals with Peacock and Roku, it could also land on those streaming platforms. However, any streaming release for the film will have to wait until it completes its theatrical run.

Where To Watch Retribution Online: As of now, the only way to watch Retribution is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on August 25, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on MAX.

How to watch Retribution online Retribution is in cinemas from Friday August 25, 2023, and it’s a theatrical exclusive for now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That’s right. Retribution is behind us, so now we’re in the market for some serious scares instead. We love the best Lionsgate Films, and we have high hopes this one could join the ranks of the distributor’s other modern classics.

At present, "Retribution" is not available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney Plus. Given its horror genre and potential popularity, it might eventually find its way onto Netflix in the future, but this remains speculative. As for Disney Plus, the film is unlikely to appear on the family-oriented platform due to its lack of association with Disney or its subsidiaries.

Is Retribution Movie Streaming On Max? The movie opens in theaters Friday, August 25, and so far, it’s only going to be in theaters. The first Meg movie is streaming on Max, so it’s logical that eventually, Retribution will follow. It likely won’t be for a bit as, like many studios, Warner Bros has a deal that a movie needs at least a 45-day theatrical release window before it comes to streaming services. It’s possible it might be longer if Retribution is a big enough hit, but for now, it’s not likely to hit Max until early October at the earliest.

Thus, fans will have to go to the theater to see this wild new adventure, and the big screen is a fitting place to see these monstrously huge sea beasts.

Will Retribution Be On Netflix? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No. It’s possible that Retribution will be on Netflix someday, given that the streaming service hosts a number of Lionsgate Films, including Uncut Gems. But there’s no guarantee. If you don’t want to miss the film, your best bet is to see Retribution in a movie theater or wait to rent it for $19.99.

Will Retribution be available to watch on Amazon Prime?

The Retribution movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription. This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will Retribution Be On Disney+?

No, Retribution will not be on Disney+ since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is Retribution Available On Hulu? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie Retribution on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Retribution Be on DVD and Blu-ray? Since DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K UHD releases usually come out around three to four months from the date of the theatrical premiere, Retribution’s physical media release is also expected to follow the same schedule. That means you can expect the film to be on DVD/Blu-ray sometime in November or December 2023. The VOD release, if at all, could also happen around the same time, give or take a few weeks. Meanwhile, you can catch all the action at your local theaters and keep an eye on this space for more updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to Watch Retribution Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch Retribution online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What is Retribution about?

“Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge," reads the film’s synopsis. “When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}