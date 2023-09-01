Where To Watch 'The Equalizer 3' (2023) Online

The Equalizer 3 will be in theaters beginning Sep 1. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

Denzel Washington is gearing up to reprise his role as retired U.S. marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, which is hitting theaters this weekend.

Denzel Washington is gearing up to reprise his role as retired U.S. marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, which is hitting theaters this weekend. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about the new flick! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an effort to escape his harrowing past as a government assassin, Robert moves to Southern Italy — only to learn that his newfound friends are under the control of local crime bosses. This leads him to protect his pals by taking on the mafia.

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite almost 20 years after Man on Fire for The Equalizer 3, where Washington's former government assassin takes on the Italian mafia to protect his friends.

The Equalizer 3 brings back franchise alums Richard Wenk and Antoine Fuqua as the screenwriter and director, respectively. The duo previously worked in the same roles for the first two features. They also worked together on the 2016 reboot of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Washington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fuqua produced The Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington, Equalizer 2 producers Tony Eldridge, Alex Siskin, and Michael Sloan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Clayton Townsend. It is executive produced by Andy Mitchell, Tarak Ben Ammar, and David Bloomfield. Along with Washington, The Equalizer 3 stars Dakota Fanning, Remo Girone, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Andrea Doddero, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Andrea Scarduzio, and Bruno Bilotta, among others.

So, how can you watch The Equalizer 3? Will it be on Netflix? What about Prime Video?Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

When Is the Release Date for 'The Equalizer 3'? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Equalizer 3 premieres on September 1. It shares a release weekend with horror film All Fun and Games, starring Asa Butterfield, Annabeth Gish, and Natalia Dyer; and drama/thriller The Good Mother, which stars Hilary Swank and Olivia Cooke.

Where to Watch The Equalizer 3? As of now, the only way to watch The Equalizer 3 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 1. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming? No, The Equalizer 3 is not currently available to stream or watch online in any way.

That'll remain the case for at least a few weeks, as The Equalizer 3 enjoys an exclusive run in theaters. It'll then likely pop up on digital on-demand to rent or buy before it eventually becomes available to watch directly on one of the major streaming platforms. However, we do not have any information on when that'll happen or on what streamer.

We'll update this page as more information becomes available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will The Equalizer 3 Be On Prime Video? While a digital release date for The Equalizer 3 has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess on when it will be available to rent or buy on platforms like Prime Video based on a previously released Sony Pictures Releasing movie.

The Storm Reid-led thriller Missing was released in theaters on Jan. 20 before becoming available to purchase or rent on March 7 — about 45 days after its debut. By that logic, The Equalizer 3 should come to digital by mid-October 2023.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be On Netflix? The Equalizer 3 will likely be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and Sony Pictures Releasing. The deal gives the streamer U.S. rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While a streaming release date for The Equalizer 3 has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. The Pope’s Exorcist was released in theaters on April 14, before coming to Netflix on Aug. 16, 2023 — around four months after it debuted. If The Equalizer 3 follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by early January 2024.

When Will The Equalizer 3 Be on Disney+? It’s unlikely that The Equalizer 3 will ever end up on Disney Plus. Although some of the best action movies do exist on the platform (mostly superhero-based), Disney doesn’t usually go in for the gritter, violent fare. But if you’re looking to see what’s on the House of Mouse’s platform, check out all the best Disney movies, and see what’s new on Disney Plus.

The Equalizer 3, the latest installment in the The Equalizer 3 franchise, is coming to Disney+ on July 8th! This new movie promises to be just as exciting as the previous ones, with plenty of action and adventure to keep viewers entertained. you’re looking forward to watching it, you may be wondering when it will be available for your Disney+ subscription. Here’s an answer to that question! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will The Equalizer 3 on Hulu? No, ‘The Equalizer 3’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection’ or ‘Ninja Scroll.’

When Will The Equalizer 3 Be on DVD and Blu-ray? As of right now, no plans for a DVD or Blu-ray release have been officially confirmed for The Equalizer 3. However, since the prior two films in the franchise were released on physical formats, and The Equalizer 3 is a major theatrical and not streaming release, audiences can likely expect DVD, Blu-ray, and possibly 4K UHD releases for it. No date has been set yet, but it will still be some time until we find out. Additionally, as is typical, digital release will occur prior to the physical release.

There are a few ways to watch The Equalizer 3 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What is The Equalizer 3 About? The storyline follows Antoine Fuqua: The Equalizer 3 as he tries to find his way home after being stranded on an alienplanet. It is a sequel to The Equalizer 2, and the third and final installment of The Equalizer trilogy, which is loosely based on the television series of the same name.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia."

The Equalizer 3 Cast: The Equalizer 3 was written by Richard Lindheim and directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars the following actors:

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci

David Denman as Frank Conroy

Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci

Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio

Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah

Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

Andrea Dodero as Marco Quaranta

Salvatore Ruocco as Vincent's right hand man, Salvatore {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

