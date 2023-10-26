Why Indian students abroad struggle for health insurance
By addressing the issues of high insurance costs, insufficient coverage for non-health-related risks, and misguidance into unsuitable plans, Student Cover has effectively bridged the gap between demand and supply in the international student insurance market.
India, 25th October 2023: International students studying in the United States encounter several challenges related to insurance, leaving them baffled in a foreign land, troubled often by a strict budget and without much guidance. Student Cover is the only provider of student travel and health insurance plans in the country which starts as low as $20/month. The company makes a clear distinction between student travel insurance and student health insurance plans. While student travel insurance plans cover concerns such as travel benefits, loss of passport, trip cancellation, trip delay, and loss of check-in baggage, student health insurance plans strive to cover problems related to health issues that students may face during their study abroad period.