Why Indian students abroad struggle for health insurance

India, 25th October 2023: International students studying in the United States encounter several challenges related to insurance, leaving them baffled in a foreign land, troubled often by a strict budget and without much guidance. Student Cover is the only provider of student travel and health insurance plans in the country which starts as low as $20/month. The company makes a clear distinction between student travel insurance and student health insurance plans. While student travel insurance plans cover concerns such as travel benefits, loss of passport, trip cancellation, trip delay, and loss of check-in baggage, student health insurance plans strive to cover problems related to health issues that students may face during their study abroad period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Student Cover is committed to empower international students with affordable and comprehensive insurance solutions. We understand the unique challenges students face abroad and aim to provide peace of mind by addressing their insurance needs. Our mission is to ensure that students can focus on their education without the burden of financial worries", saidSumeet Chopra,Co-Founder and CEO,elaborating on the modus operandi of the initiative.

One of the major issues for Indian students in the US is the cost of university-sponsored insurance plans. Most U.S. universities mandate enrollment in their own sponsored insurance plans, often at a high expense. However, many universities also offer to waive their own sponsored insurance fees when students can show proof of insurance coverage that meets the waiver requirements. Student Cover has addressed this problem by offering specially curated and cost-effective student insurance plans that fulfill waiver requirements of many the US universities, thereby reducing the financial burden on Indian students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another vital issue for Indian students at US universities is the vulnerability of losing money due to the occurrence of non-health related events. As students often face extended periods away from home, unexpected events like serious illnesses, the death of a sponsor, the loss of laptop/passport etc. can disrupt their academic journey. Student Cover has promoted awareness among students about the importance of insurance coverage for these kinds of unfortunate events which are more likely to happen than an injury or a sickness. They educate students about enrolling in insurance plans that provide financial protection for such critical life events, ensuring comprehensive insurance coverage.

Student Cover has been taking a proactive approach by educating study-abroad aspirants about the intricacies of insurance in the US. Students often find themselves enrolled in insurance plans that do not align with their requirements or those of their universities. Student Cover empowers students with the knowledge about the factors to consider when choosing among the multitude of health and travel insurance plans available in the market, otherwise it becomes very challenging for students to identify those that suit their needs. Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of avoiding unwanted insurance plans offered by family insurance agents or lending companies, encouraging students to carefully review terms and conditions before enrolling.

In conclusion, Student Cover has emerged as a valuable resource for Indian students facing health insurance related challenges in the United States. By addressing the issues of high insurance costs, insufficient coverage for non-health-related risks, and misguidance into unsuitable plans, Student Cover has effectively bridged the gap between demand and supply in the international student insurance market. Their approach not only eases the financial burden but also enhances the overall experience for Indian students pursuing their academic aspirations in the U.S. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

