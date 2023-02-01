Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Narendra Modi-led government's final Budget ahead of the general elections. But as the FM walked a tightrope between fiscal prudence and public expectations, it was a slip of tongue that appeared to briefly unite all parliamentarians.

“Replacing old political…sorry old polluting vehicles will be a priority…" Sitharaman announced, prompting gales of laughter.

And as opposition leaders enthusiastically thumped tables and cheered, Sitharaman also seemed to find humour in the situation.

Also read: Budget 2023 Live updates from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

“I know…absolutely…" she laughed as numerous lawmakers voiced their support for the statement.

“Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy," she corrected with a smile, pausing briefly as several leaders hit their desks in support.

As per Wednesday's Budget announcements, the government is allocating adequate funds for scrapping old polluting vehicles. The policy will come into effect from April 1 and aims to help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and promote a circular economy.

“I have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of the central government. States will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and ambulances," the Finance Minister announced.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session where she spoke about different topics during her maiden address after being elected to the topmost office of the country last year.

“India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens amid the unstable global economic situation," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)