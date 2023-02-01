Home / Budget / 'Umeedon Ka Budget': MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says Budget 2023 will match people's expectations
1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 10:48 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, center, and other members of the finance ministry leave the ministry to present the budget at the parliament.Premium
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, center, and other members of the finance ministry leave the ministry to present the budget at the parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 at 11 am today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said that this budget would match the expectations of the general public and that India's economy is on track.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Ever since the Modi government has been formed, it brings the budget keeping in mind all the sections of the society."

To a question on tax slab or relief for people belonging to the middle class this time, Chaudhary said, "it is just a matter of few hours, definitely this budget will live up to everyone's expectations."

Citing Economic Survey 2022-23, tabled in the Parliament on the inaugural day of the Budget Session, Chaudhary said that India's economy is on track.

Earlier, in an interview given to ANI, Pankaj Chowdhary had replied to questions about whether the budget will be presented keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the upcoming assembly elections.

Ahead of the Budget session, Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday told ANI that "elections keep coming," the Union Budget for 2023-24 will focus on improving the economic conditions of the people.

"The attention of PM Modi is always there and it will be seen in this budget also," he said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

