Discover the intriguing history of India's Union Budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth budget. From the first budget in 1947 to the longest speech ever given, these ten trivia facts will deepen your understanding of India's financial journey.

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record eighth consecutive budget in the Parliament today. The budget is expected to announce measures to strengthen economic growth and ease the burden on the middle class.

Before Sitharaman, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets over different time periods --10. Desai has presented a total of 6 budgets during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and 4 budgets between 1967-1969.

Former finance ministers P Chidambaram presented nine budgets and Pranab Mukherjee, who later became President of India, presented eight budgets.

Union Budget 2025 Session of Parliament, which began withPresident Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament on Friday, will continue until February 13 in the first leg. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue until April 4.

Sitharaman, however, will achieve the record of presenting the most consecutive budgets – eight under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she gets ready to present Union Budget 2025.

Appointed in 2019 Sitharaman was in 2019 appointed as India's first full-time woman finance minister after Prime Minister Modi won a decisive second term. Sitharaman retained her finance portfolio after Modi came to power for third term in 2024..

Sitharman has presented seven straight budgets, including an interim one in February, 2024.

Here are some facts related to the Budget presentation in Independent India.

1- First Budget: The first-ever Union Budget of Independent India was presented on November 26, 1947, by the country's first finance minister R.K. Shanmukham Chetty.

2- Budget Document leak: The Budget document was leaked in 1950 during the printing process under the then finance minister John Mathai. After the leak, the printing of the budget was shifted out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and moved to a government press on Minto road. In 1980, the printing of the budget was shifted to the North Block's basement of the Secretariat building.

3 - Most Number of Budgets: Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the most budgets. He has presented 10 budgets during his tenure as finance minister under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and later under Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Desai was finance minister for two tenures – 1959 - 1964 and 1967-1969.

4- Second and third number of Budgets: Former finance minister P Chidambaram presented the budget nine times. Chidambaram first presented the budget on March 19, 1996, in the United Front government led by Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The Congress leader presented another budget under the same government the next year and returned as finance minister when the Congress-led UPA came to power in 2009.

Chidambaram presented five budgets between 2004 and 2008. After a stint as Union Home Minister, he was back in the finance ministry and presented budgets in 2013 and 2014.

Pranab Mukherjee presented eight budgets during his tenure as finance minister. The former President presented budgets in 1982, 1983 and 1984, and five straight ones between February 2009 and March 2012 in the Congress-led UPA government.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented five straight budgets between 1991 and 1995 when he was finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government.

5- Finance Minister who didn't present Budget: Not all finance ministers presented the budget. Until now, there have been two finance ministers – H.N. Bahguna and K.C. Neogy, who have not presented the budget in the Parliament. Both the finance ministers held their offices for a very short duration. Bahuguna held the office for five-and-a-half months in 1979-80, while K.C. Neogy, the second finance minister of India, served for 35 days in the office.

6- Longest and shortest Budget Speeches: Sitharaman holds the record for the longest budget speech on February 1, 2020. The speech lasted two hours and 40 minutes. Sitharaman cut short her speech with two pages still remaining.

Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel's interim Budget speech in 1977 is so far the shortest at just 800 words.

7-Black Budget: The Union Budget presented by Yashwantrao B Chavan in 1973-74 is called the Black Budget. That year, the fiscal deficit stood at ₹550 crore, which was a major challenge for the Indian economy. Hence, it was called the Black Budget.

8- Budget Timing:The Budget was traditionally presented on the last day of February at 5 pm. The timing followed a colonial era practice when the announcements could be made in London and India at the same time. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of the British Summer Time, and so presenting the budget at 5 pm in India ensured that it was happening in the daytime in the United Kingdom.

The timing was changed in 1999 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, when the then finance minister Yashwant Sinha presented the budget at 11 am. Since then, budgets are presented at 11 am.

9- Budget Date: The Budget presentation date was in 2017 changed to February 1 to enable the government to complete the Parliamentary approval process by March-end and to start implementation of the Budget on April 1.

10- Railway Budget: A separateRailway budget was presented in the Parliament since 1924. However, the Ministry of Railways announced the merger of the Railway Budget with the General Budget in November 2016, following the recommendations of the Niti Aayog Committee headed by Bibek Debroy.

(With PTI inputs)