50% Indian feels Union Budget should have allocated more to healthcare: Survey

Overall, respondents in the LocalCircles survey felt healthcare and education could have definitely done with more allocation and attention as it has an impact on India’s growth and ability to create jobs and become a hub of manufacturing and services. As the survey shows, 49% citizens are continuing to bank on the Government to “create new infrastructure" via this budget hoping that it will spur growth and employment; 33% feel the direct tax cuts announced will likely boost household spending, especially by the upper middle class and upper class who are likely to benefit the most; A hope the government too is banking on as evident in the 90 minutes speech of the finance minister.