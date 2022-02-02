A shot in the arm for the investor ecosystem in India

India has come a long way in terms of the ease of doing business. But we still have miles to go before doing business in India becomes more of a pleasure than it is. Conflict between businesses and the State is natural but India’s slow legal system demonizes regulation as it often leads to a mountain of litigation. The budget aims to reinstate the trust between the department and the taxpayer. The step to allow refiling of tax returns, and to limit litigation by government departments are both long-pending, and gladly welcome changes. The latter hopefully is the first of many steps to reduce the burden of litigation on an already overburdened system, given that the government is a party in more than 50% of disputes in India.