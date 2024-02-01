A smart chess move for the long game
Summary
- The government is sticking to its plans to drive down the fiscal deficit or reduce its borrowings. In other words, it is less bad cholesterol for the economy at large.
One could read as a metaphor the finance minister’s reference to Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s well-fought battle with Magnus Carlson in her budget speech on Thursday. Ahead of the 2024 general election, finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman chose to place long-term welfarism over short-term populism, and in the process, delink the budget from the ballot. This strategy of aspirational welfarism over pragmatic populism is akin to a gambit—a chess move sacrificing an obvious electoral opportunity for a subsequent positional gain.