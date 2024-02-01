A smart chess move for the long game

Whether delinking economics of the budget from the politics will elevate the discourse of economic policy and maturity of India’s democracy remains to be seen, but the FM might have just put a foot forward in moving India towards becoming a welfare state. Much will depend on how it gets taken forward in five months, when the Union budget for 2024-25 will be presented. For, on this account, the interim budget is short of substance. Beneath the veneer of optimistic projections and grand promises lies an empirical landscape that warrants deeper scrutiny.