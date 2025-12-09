After labour codes rollout, Centre to double down on job-intensive sectors in FY27 budget
New scheme announcements and expansions of existing ones are likely for small and medium industries in general and for sectors like textiles, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, and handicraft, among others.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is preparing to reinforce and expand its focus on labour-intensive industries in the FY27 Union budget, according to two persons familiar with ongoing discussions. This continues the thrust that began with sharply higher allocations last year to labour-facing industries, and the recent rollout of the four labour codes.