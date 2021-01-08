Economists warn against fiscal tightening ahead of budget

Top economists on Friday cautioned the government against fiscal tightening and called for relaxing the fiscal deficit limit for the year starting 1 April to support the nascent economic recovery.

In a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2021-22 scheduled to be presented on 1 February, economists asked the government for greater investment in infrastructure that can have a multiplier effect on the economy. “Economists emphasized on creating more employment opportunities through investment in short-term infra projects and urged the government to focus on the rural employment guarantee scheme," an official present at the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

Economists also raised matters relating to privatization of public sector enterprises, improving tax compliance, inflation, boosting investment in health and education, the official said. “There was a discussion on creating a bad bank. However, there was no consensus on it," he said.

“Suggestions were made by participants on future reform areas. Financial sector reforms were also discussed by participants. They also highlighted the need to tap household savings as a potential avenue to secure long-term funding for infrastructure projects. A focus on labour-intensive manufacturing was mooted by participants, given the success India has achieved in launching the production-linked incentives scheme in mobile manufacturing," NITI Aayog said.

The prime minister appreciated the inputs received from the participants and highlighted the crucial role such interactions played in setting the national development agenda. “He further highlighted that together with a fiscal stimulus, the government also tried reform-based stimulus, which was seen through historic reforms in agriculture, commercial coal mining, and labour laws," NITI Aayog said.

The meeting was attended by officials from the prime minister’s office, the finance ministry, NITI Aayog and economists, including Arvind Panagariya, Shankar Acharya, Rakesh Mohan, Arvind Virmani, Ashok Lahiri, and Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

