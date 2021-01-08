Economists warn against fiscal tightening ahead of budget

In a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2021-22 scheduled to be presented on 1 February, economists asked the government for greater investment in infrastructure that can have a multiplier effect on the economy. “Economists emphasized on creating more employment opportunities through investment in short-term infra projects and urged the government to focus on the rural employment guarantee scheme," an official present at the meeting said on condition of anonymity.